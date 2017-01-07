Home»Sport»Soccer

Neptune outlast game Kestrels to book place in final

Saturday, January 07, 2017
John Coughlan

BFG Neptune 92 Kestrels (Portlarlington) 79: BFG Neptune qualified for the final of the President’s National Cup with a hard-earned win over Portarlington side Kestrels at Neptune Stadium last night.

It was a game Neptune were expected to win in a canter, but Kestrels put it up to them and, after a competitive opening quarter, the home side led 25-24.

On the restart, the trend of the game continued in the same manner with Americans Tanner Brooks of Neptune and Kestrels Christopher Teasley ensuring the sides were level at 48 points each at the break.

The home side had impressive performances from Sean Jenkins and David Murray in this period and a late basket from the latter ensured they surged into a 10-point lead entering the final quarter.

READ NEXT Munster’s emotional road back to Paris

Coming down the stretch, Neptune wore down their opponents with fast break basketball and, afterwards, coach Paul Kelleher praised his team’s resilience.

“I don’t think it was one of our best performances, but we still had enough in the tank to get the business done,” said Kelleher.

“This is a massive weekend for our club and now we must ensure our under-18 and 20 teams complete the treble of finalists for our club.”

BFG Neptune:

G Walsh, S Sheehan, A Drummond, T Brooks, S Jenkins, D Murray, B O’Neill, S Duggan, C O’Sullivan, D Cronin, A Heaphy, L Chandler.

Kestrels:

C Foster, L Guinan, A Whelan, D Dunne, G Mitchell, M Vilmas, D Debosz, D Stankevicius, C Teasley, T Gwaizdauskas, J Gormley, K Timofejevas.

Referees:

Maurice Thornhill (Cork), Louise O’Toole (Waterford).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS basketball, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Glanmire show their ruthless side

Valseur Lido stays three miles - he just needs testing ground

Chateau Conti can make the trip to Cork worthwhile

Ioannis Liapakis: ‘The NBA is not realistic, we have to watch something which fits for us’


Breaking Stories

Things got a little hard to watch for West Ham in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City

Johnny Sexton returns in Pro12 record win for Leinster

Ulster lose as new high-tackle directives have decisive impact

Man City’s strong side destroy West Ham

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 