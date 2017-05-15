Home»Sport»Soccer

Na Piarsaigh romp home while Kilmallock survive a scare

Monday, May 15, 2017
Brendan Buckley

The 2016 All-Ireland club champions Na Piarsaigh made their mark on round two of the group phase of the Limerick SHC with a 3-18 to 1-15 win over champions Patrickswell.

Na Piarsaigh's Kevin Ryan fires past Patrickswell goalkeeper Brian Murphy in yesterday's clash at the Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Gareth Williams/Press22

Na Piarsaigh had an early goal from David Dempsey but a Lar Considine goal cancelled this out and Patrickswell led 1-10 to 1-8 at half-time.

But Na Piarsaigh powered over the winning line in the second half with further goals from Kevin Ryan and Adrian Breen.

Kilmallock had to survive a scare before beating South Liberties 3-18 to 3-14.

Goals just before half-time from Graeme Mulcahy and Gavin O’Mahony had Kilmallock 2-8 to 0-7 up at the break.

But Liberties had goals from Brian Ryan, Shane Kilcoyne and Shane Garry to level the tie, 3-10 to 2-13, inside the final 10 minutes. But Kilmallock found a third and winning goal from Ciarán O’Connor.

The biggest winners of the weekend were Doon, who had a 4-24 to 2-13 win over Bruff.

Pat Ryan had two early goals for Doon. While Shane Bulfin hit back with a Bruff goal from a free, Darragh O’Donovan had a third Doon goal by half time for a 3-12 to 1-10 lead.

The fourth goal for the winners came from Darragh Stapleton.

Adare had a 0-15 to 1-7 win over Knockainey. It was 0-6 to 1-3 at half time with Patrick Kirby getting the Knockainey goal in injury-time. Helped by a tally of nine points from Willie Griffin, Adare edged clear in the second half.

Another with a big weekend tally was Alan O’Connor. The free-taker hit 0-14 in their draw with Ahane, 0-19 to 1-16. It was O’Connor’s late free that ensured the draw.

Ahane were 0-10 to 0-8 up at half-time and then 1-12 to 0-10 ahead early in the second half when Niall Moran found the net from a penalty.

Tom Morrissey and Alan O’Connor exchanged frees for much of the second half.

Monaleen were 3-16 to 1-14 winners over Cappamore. The winners were 3-8 to 0-7 clear at half-time with John and Conor Nicholas and Ger Collins among the goals. Bill Creamer raised a green flag for Cappamore in the second half but there was no denying Monaleen.

