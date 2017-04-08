Ruby Walsh gives his assessment of the 40 runners in today’s Grand National.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Consistent Kolumbus can gain overdue victory
Breaking Stories
Tipperary crowned Division 3 champions over Louth
Andy Sullivan struggles on Day three at Augusta
One for Arthur claims Grand National glory for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox
Westmeath wins Allianz football league Division 4 title over Wexford
Lifestyle
How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining
How to love your weeds
Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch
Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies
More From The Irish Examiner