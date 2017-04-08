Home»Sport»Soccer

RUBY WALSH: My horse-by-horse Grand National guide

Saturday, April 08, 2017

Ruby Walsh gives his assessment of the 40 runners in today’s Grand National.

More Of That
More Of That

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS horse racing, sport, grand national

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Consistent Kolumbus can gain overdue victory


Breaking Stories

Tipperary crowned Division 3 champions over Louth

Andy Sullivan struggles on Day three at Augusta

One for Arthur claims Grand National glory for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox

Westmeath wins Allianz football league Division 4 title over Wexford

Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 