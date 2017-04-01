Munster v Toulouse: How the sides compare

MUNSTER - Team news

Munster make five changes from the side that ran riot against Zebre last Saturday in a 50-14 Guinness PRO12 bonus-point victory in Italy, reintroducing a quintet of Ireland regulars following a post-Six Nations weekend off.

Most significantly, scrum-half Conor Murray is among them, though he must still convince the medics he has regained full power in the left shoulder that sustained a stinger in contact with George North and then cut short his involvement against Wales on March 10.

The injury forced him to miss the following week’s final-round win over England, when he failed a fitness test 48 hours before kick-off and Munster will be hoping the same fate doesn’t befall a player fundamental to their hopes of progressing to the European semi-finals.

Definitely back in harness at a sold-out Thomond Park this evening will be second row Donnacha Ryan, No.8 CJ Stander, wing Keith Earls and full-back Simon Zebo, all named in a Munster starting XV for the first time since the Champions Cup round-six game at home to Racing 92 on January 21.

Ryan, a confirmed departure from Munster at the end of the season, returns to partner Billy Holland, replacing Dave O’Callaghan, the flanker who impressed playing out of position as a lock in Italy last weekend but reverts to the bench, as the nominal second-row cover in the absence of injured locks Dave Foley and Jean Kleyn, with Darren O’Shea and John Madigan lining out for Munster A in last night’s B&I Cup semi-final.

The return of loosehead prop James Cronin from injury with a two-try burst off the bench last week has not forced a change to the front row with Dave Kilcoyne seeing off his rival once more to partner tighthead John Ryan and hooker Niall Scannell, making his 50th appearance for Munster, in all-Test trio.

Cronin settles for a place on the bench alongside another Ireland cap, tighthead Stephen Archer and New Zealand hooker Rhys Marshall. In fact, Munster will be fielding an all- Ireland-capped forward pack with a back row of captain Peter O’Mahony, fellow flanker Tommy O’Donnell and No.8 Stander, whose inclusion relegates Jack O’Donoghue to the bench.

At full-back, Zebo comes in to replace David Johnston, a late call-up last week after Andrew Conway’s withdrawal with a stiff neck.

On the left wing, Earls replaces leading try scorer Ronan O’Mahony, whose double against Zebre took him to nine for the season, with Darren Sweetnam retaining his place at right wing.

Making a return from a knee ligament injury ahead of schedule, All Black Francis Saili makes the bench as Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus names two outside backs, the returning Conway edging out O’Mahony.

With Duncan Williams covering Murray at scrum-half, any departure for fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal will see Rory Scannell switch from icentre to number 10.

TOULOUSE - Team news

Like Munster, Toulouse have just six starters from the 2014 quarter-final between these two clubs, when the four-time champions from France were well beaten at Thomond Park, 47-23.

The Toulouse backline has a familiar look to it with full-back Maxime Medard, right wing Yoann Huget and centres Florian Fritz and Gael Fickou all returning to Limerick three years on.

The left wing berth goes to Samoan Paul Perez while at fly-half former All Black Luke McAlister will be on the bench as France international Jean-Marc Doussain starts at 10 alongside Les Bleus’ scrum-half Sébastien Bézy.

With France hooker Christopher Tolofua and centre Yann David out through injury, Italian hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini continues in the front row while veteran Florian Fritz partners Gael Fickou in midfield.

There’s no room for hefty back rower Gillian Galan after his return from injury off the bench last week in the Top14 defeat at Bordeaux-Begles, with Toulouse boss Ugo Mola also relegating Joe Tekori to the bench and promoting last week’s back-row replacement Francois Cros to No.8 as Stade Toulousain legend Thierry Dusautoir comes in at blindside flanker.

Yoann Maestri escaped sanction at a Six Nations disciplinary hearing this week and will start in the second-row alongside Scotland’s Richie Gray.