And then there was eight, writes Donal Lenihan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Gerbrandt Grobler furore is a problem of Munster’s making
Courageous Munster pay the penalty for breaking golden rule
Breaking Stories
’We don’t focus on that white noise’: Munster blocked out Gerbrandt Grobler noise
Leitrim join Roscommon in call for GAA not to renew Sky Sports and Eir deals
An Ghaeltacht’s Marc Ó Sé queries late decision to postpone game
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job