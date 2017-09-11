Munster Senior Cup: Quinlan comes to Cork Con’s rescue

Cork Constitution advanced from a tough Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup tie against Shannon with a late rally at Coonagh on Saturday.

The reward for grabbing a 20-12 victory over their hosts is a quarter-final against another AIL Division 1B side, UCC, at the Mardyke.

Tomás Quinlan was the Con hero coming off the bench to score a penalty, a try and a conversion in the last ten minutes to give the Temple Hill side victory. Shannon who led 9-3 at half time had four penalties from Conor Fitzgerald. Vincent O’Brien was Con’s other try scorer and Aidan Moynihan kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Shannon have fallen out of the top flight of Irish rugby but even a disappointed head coach Tom Hayes recognised his side’s battling qualities and expressed hope he can mastermind a successful league campaign with his young side.

“It was a disappointing result but it was a game played at high intensity and it was good to have the experience of that. It means we have to learn to cope a bit better in the weeks ahead. There were positives and I hope the players will recognise they put in a decent performance against the champions and that they have the ability to repeat that in the months ahead.”

Constitution’s next opponents overcame Cashel away from home and secured a 25-12 win. James Kiernan and Kevin Slater were among the College try scorers and James Taylor kicked a conversion and a penalty. Ed Leamy and Cormac O’Donnell scored tries for Cashel and Ryan O’Donnell added a conversion.

Young Munster who trailed 7-0 at home to Highfield staged a second half recovery to win 20-7. Gavin Coombes and Daniel Hurley scored tries for the home side and Paul Downes kicked two conversions and two penalties. Luke Kingston was Highfield’s try scorer and Sean McCarthy converted.

U.L. Bohemian got sweet revenge for last week’s Limerick Charity Cup defeat by Nenagh Ormond, when they overcame the Tipperary side 18-13 and they now meet Old Crescent who secured a 45-25 win over Midleton at Towns Park.

The Limerick side scored seven tries with Val McDermott and Brendan Guilfoyle getting two each. Gary Fitzgerald, Cian Raele and Breen Bennett were their other try scorers.

Ronan McKenna kicked five conversions. On Friday, Bruff proved too strong for Sunday’s Well at Kilballyowen Park running out 24-0 winners. A try by Tony Cahill and a penalty try both converted by Dave O’Grady and a penalty had the home side 17-0 ahead at the interval. Odhran Ring added a third try early in the second half and O’Grady converted. Bruff advance directly to the semi-finals where they will face either Old Crescent or UL Bohs.