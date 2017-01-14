Munster seal home last-eight showdown in B&I Cup

Munster A 24 Doncaster Knights 16: Munster A sealed the deal for a home quarter-final in the B&I Cup when they proved too good for battling Doncaster Knights at Bandon last night.

It wasn’t easy by any means but the home side deserved their win even if they really only made sure with the third and crucial try just minutes from the end.

Munster will now have to await the outcome of other games in different pools but can relax in the knowledge that they will be playing at home in the quarter-finals.

The first half followed a similar pattern to last week’s encounter in England with Doncaster dominating the early exchanges only to relinquish control to a strong Munster pack.

Referee Dewi Phillips from Wales saw fit to penalise Munster twice in early scrums and visiting winger Doug Flockhart took full advantage, kicking penalties in the 11th and 21st minutes either side of one from Munster’s Te Aihe Toma.

But as the game progressed, Munster regained control of the scrums and of the forward exchanges.

Even though Calvin Nash had to retire injured — he scored a magnificent breakaway try a week ago — Munster assumed dominance and they fully deserved to take the lead seven minutes from the break when John Poland sent Stephen Fitzgerald in at the corner after Munster had spent five minutes battering the visitors line.

Toma kicked a brilliant conversion from the touchline.

Then, after creating further chances, Munster got a hugely important second try on the stroke of half time.

This time it came after Doncaster’s scrum was dismantled and skipper Cian Bohane was sent in under the posts with Toma adding the extras for a 17-6 half time lead.

Although Munster started the second half brightly and went straight on the offensive, they conceded two successive penalties and Flockhart opted to kick the second to bring his side within eight points 13 minutes into the spell and Munster had to face a rocky patch afterwards to defend their lead. They did, however, launch a late offensive as the minutes ticked by and were twice held up on the line with five minutes left.

They did win a scrum and from there managed to drive over for the third try with three minutes remaining.

Poland was credited with the try and Toma kicked the conversion to put the game completely beyond Doncaster’s reach even though substitute Sam Edgerley scored a consolation try converted by Flockhart.

British & Irish Cup, Pool 1: Ulster A 38 London Scottish 21

MUNSTER A:

D Johnston; C Nash, A McHenry, C Bohane (captain), S Fitzgerald; Te Aihe Toma, J Poland; B Scott, K O’Byrne, S Archer; J Madigan, D O’Shea; D O’Callaghan, C Oliver, G Coombes.

Replacements used:

V O’Brien, L O’Connor, R Burke, F Wycherley, J Foley, D McCarthy, A Tynan.

DONCASTER:

S Scanlon, D Flockhart, A Bulumakau, L Hayes, T Lewis, S Humberstone, B White, R List, H Allen, C Quigley, M Challinor (captain), D Nolan, L Makaafi, W Owen, J Williams.

Replacements used:

J Bergmanas, D Nelson, W John, G. Kenworth, J Ram, D Cusack, S Edgerley.

Referee:

D Phillips (Wales)