Munster satisfied Conor Murray got proper care and attention

Munster Rugby are confident they gave Conor Murray the best possible care following the scrum-half’s clash of heads with Glasgow’s Tim Swinson during their Champions Cup game at Scotstoun on Saturday.

Competition organisers EPCR on Sunday instructed its Medical Advisory Group to convene an Untoward Incident Review Group to investigate the timeline of events and procedures put in place by Munster after Murray went down having appeared to lose consciousness following his tackle on the Warriors lock.

Murray, 27, was later removed from the field to undergo a Head Injury Assessment, conducted by Munster medics, which he passed and after a five-and-a-half minute absence was allowed to return to complete the game. The Ireland star completed his HIA 2 post-match and has passed HIA 3 since returning to Limerick, Munster communications manager Fiona Murphy told the Irish Examiner. Munster have been in dialogue with the Review Group, providing a chronological order of their treatment and decision- making processes following the clash of heads and are satisfied their procedures were well managed and with the best interests of player welfare the priority.

“We’re working with EPCR and anything to do with player welfare is welcome from our point of view,” Murphy said, “We’ll work with EPCR on anything like that.

“Everything we did (in treating Murray) was in keeping with World Rugby guidelines in terms of timings and the medical processes, as it has been with every head injury.”

While Munster are satisfied they have correctly followed the HIA guidelines, former Ireland team doctor Cliff Beirne believes the protocols should be conducted by independent medical practitioners. Dr Beirne, currently practicing alongside another former Ireland team doctor Eanna Falvey, at the Sports Surgery Clinic, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme: “I personally have to endorse the integrity and the commitment to player welfare of all the doctors and physiotherapists involved in taking care of the provincial rugby players and indeed the players at national level, but I think the HIA really needs to be looked at.

“If they are going to investigate all the protocols, then I think they need to look in the mirror. We know that concussed players can pass this HIA. George North, who described himself as ‘snake-dancing’ off the pitch, Brian O’Driscoll in the Autumn (2013) international against New Zealand (2013), he passed those tests, but my colleague Eanna Falvey didn’t allow him back on the pitch.

“I really am concerned about the HIAs.” Dr Beirne added: “I feel it is a very blunt instrument to assess a complex involved injury, in a very short time.

“This should be looked at independently by people who have no skin in the game, who are genuine experts.”