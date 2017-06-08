Home»Sport»Soccer

Munster hoping for 'attractive and competitive' group in Champions Cup draw

Thursday, June 08, 2017
By Stephen Barry
Reporter

Munster officials are hoping for an “attractive and competitive” pool ahead of today’s Champions Cup draw. The southern province could be among the top seeds, with a preliminary draw taking place to determine seeding for the pool draw.

Munster reached the semi final of the 2017 Champions Cup, losing to Saracens.

With teams ranked based on domestic league performance, the PRO12, English and French champions, the Scarlets, Exeter Chiefs and Clermont Auvergne, are guaranteed places in tier one of the draw. Two of the league runners-up, Munster, Wasps and Toulon, will be added to that top tier. However, top seeding doesn’t guarantee avoiding the tournament favourites Saracens. The two-time champions, who are unbeaten in 18 European games, are in tier two due to losing their Premiership semi-final to Exeter.

Semi-finalists Leinster will join Saracens in a daunting second tier for the pool draw. Ulster will be in tier three, although no Irish teams can be drawn in the same pool.

Each of the five pools will include one team from all four tiers, but must also feature a representative from all three European leagues.

At the Munster Branch AGM last night, Head of Finance and Operations Philip Quinn was looking forward to the draw with both the playing and financial implications in mind.

“You’re looking at on-pitch and you’re looking at off-pitch in the financials. At this stage there’s no easy matches in Europe. It’s a good draw if it’s attractive and competitive.”

His colleague Honorary Treasurer Tom Kinirons said: “There’s so much criteria in terms of keeping provinces apart, keeping PRO12 teams apart, you’d nearly want a degree to work through it.

“I saw the parameters and it’ll be fun watching the draw to see exactly how they draw them out. But there are no easy games.”

With a hearty laugh, he added: “I’d prefer on-pitch to be more important as a supporter but my head is telling me no.” Connacht are one of five teams from last year’s competition who have to settle for places in the Challenge Cup.

Like Munster, Connacht could be in either tier one or two, depending on a preliminary draw with Brive and Gloucester. Champions Stade Francais, Cardiff Blues and Newcastle Falcons are guaranteed tier one seeding.

They will be joined in the draw by two pool stage debutants, four-time European champions Toulouse and Russian side Krasny Yar. The Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk is the only city to have two representatives in the draw, with Enisei-STM also qualified.

The draws takes place in Neuchatel, Switzerland, the Challenge Cup drawn at 1pm (Irish time) and the Champions Cup draw at 1.20pm. They will be streamed live on epcrugby.com.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby, Munster, Champions Cup

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Boost as Munster to post €310,000 surplus

Munster rugby has just endured one of the most challenging seasons ever: Donal Lenihan

Munster keen to stage European game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Pro12 final: Munster unchanged as Scarlets are without Lions hooker

More in this Section

Lions feeling Blue as chaos abounds and discipline fails

Jack McGrath stays positive as Crusaders clash looms

Rhys Webb looks to stop ‘monster’ Sonny Bill Williams in Test series

Boost as Munster to post €310,000 surplus


Breaking Stories

The ridiculously big quiz of the 2016/17 football season

Tony Bellew has named his terms for a David Haye rematch

WATCH: Darren Randolph 7-year-old fan to be official mascot for Austria game

Sean O'Brien set for first appearance of 2017 Lions tour

Lifestyle

The Beatles are back with remastered 'Sgt Pepper's'

Long and winding musical road

A QUESTION OF TASTE - Ciara Higgins

11 things I never knew about flying ... until I became a flight attendant

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 