Munster GAA CEO may run for director-general job

Outgoing Munster GAA CEO Simon Moroney is not ruling out throwing his hat into the ring for the position of director-general of the GAA itself.

Moroney, speaking to Derrick Lynch on Clare FM’s Sideline View last night, said: “There is a coincidence there because my contract runs between conventions, and the next convention is in two weeks in Dungarvan.

“It’s a prestigious position, it’s a huge position and anyone who’s been an administrator, particularly at the level I’ve been fortunate to occupy for the last five to ten years it’s hugely attractive.

“I haven’t made up my mind, I’m not being evasive or precious about it, I just haven’t made up my mind because obviously there are significant factors involved.

“I wouldn’t go into the position unless I was satisfied one hundred per cent and I suppose it’s fortunate the timeframe for applications has been extended. That gives me another day or two to reflect.

“I wouldn’t (rule it out) but I wouldn’t rule it in either. There are other factors. I live in Ennis, I have family and grandchildren here.

I really need to do a lot of deep thinking and consultation with my family before I’d embark on it. I don’t really know and I’m not hedging one way or the other at present.”

Regarding creeping professionalism and the possibility of pay for play, Moroney said: “I’d answer that in a couple of ways. The preparations that inter county teams and successful club teams are putting in - it’s a huge personal investment of time and energy for players.

“When I was there before I did a lot of analysis, as that and recognition of the GPA were on the agenda, so I did a lot of analysis of national and provincial finances. I have to say the resources are not really there, though we are hugely successful.

“The resources are not really there to sustain more than two or three . . . with two codes we’re distinctive. If you take rugby and soccer, there’s one code and one set of rules. We have handball, rounders, ladies football and camogie.

“To me it’s hard to see where the investment would come from. We’d lose an awful lot, which some of the other codes may have lost in terms of the junior game, the ordinary player.

“I don’t see it on the horizon and the GPA is also on the record as saying that’s not an objective to have either in the long term.”