Munster ‘firepower’ to decide it

Grenoble interim head coach Mike Prendergast believes that Munster hold too much firepower for Toulouse in Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park.

But the former Munster scrum-half has urged his native province to concentrate on their own game when the only side to lift Europe’s premier competition four times come to Limerick.

Prendergast, who has taken charge of Grenoble until the end of the season along with former Leinster hooker Aaron Dundon following Bernard Jackman’s departure, said that Toulouse have been very inconsistent all season.

“Their defence has been good but they have struggled to put points on the board and are currently close to the lowest scorers in the Top 14.

“But you just can’t dismiss them. They have some brilliant individual players and when they click they can be powerful.

"It’s just that they have not done that on a consistent basis. And yet you can’t presume anything with them because you know they are capable of anything,” said Prendergast.

His Grenoble side were turned over 31-3 in Stade Ernest Wallon back in October but then when they hosted the former European kingpins in December they scored a 26-22 win.

Prendergast, who will move to Oyonnax in the summer having been headhunted as attack coach a couple of months ago, said that Toulouse are no longer the force which reached six Heineken Cup finals.

“If you look at the Six Nations, Toulouse had only three starters and two more on the bench whereas in other years they would have had huge representation.

“They are building a squad but they have not replaced the likes of Louis Picamoles, they are unsure at out-half and some other key positions.

“It’s just very difficult to assess them or know what they are going to do on any particular day and that’s why, of all games, Munster should just concentrate on themselves on Saturday.

"Munster have been playing magnificent rugby all season and that’s what they need to concentrate on and back themselves.”

Prendergast, who will be home for the match on Saturday where he is on the ticket with Ronan O’Gara at a pre-match function for Young Munster.

He warned that a side with the likes of a back three in Maxime Medard, Yoann Huget and Alexis Palisson could not be under-estimated.

“Add in someone like Gael Fickou in the centre and there is serious firepower there but, for some reason, that hasn’t been evident throughout the season.

"They are going into this one on the back of just one win in six matches so it’s hard to know what their approach will be. That’s all the more reason for Munster to concentrate on themselves and what they have been doing. I feel they have far more strength in-depth.

“Guys have impressed when they got their chance for Munster during the Six Nations and then you have the Irish lads coming back into the fold with their confidence high after their performances for Ireland.

"I think it all points to a Munster win if they can continue what they have been doing all season,” added Prendergast.

The Top 14 takes a break this weekend but Prendergast is pleased that Grenoble have given themselves a glimmer of hope of surviving the drop with a draw against Toulon and then a dramatic 21-20 win over Castres at the weekend when third-choice out-half David Mele kicked three drop goals, including a 78th-minute winner.

“That’s the main focus for the remainder of the campaign, try get enough points to stay up. We will see where it goes.

“It’s an uphill battle but there are still four games left and anything can happen,” added the former Castres and Bourgoin player who will move two hours north to Oyonnax in June.

Oyonnax, who have former Leinster centre Eamon Sheridan in their ranks, look good for automatic promotion with five games left after travelling to Agen on Thursday and edging out their closest rivals to go four points clear at the top of Pro D2.

Oyonnax, where former Connacht and Leinster lock Damian Browne spent a few seasons, are building on and off the field to return to the Top 14, having featured in the Champions Cup in recent years.