Moycullen mock underdogs tag to stun champions Neptune

Moycullen produced champagne basketball to stun champions Neptune 106-57 in the U20 men’s semi-final.

The Galway side came into the game as underdogs, but soon made a mockery of that tag.

Paul Kelly gave an exhibition of shooting that saw them surge into a 20-point interval lead.

Neptune were outclassed in the second half, as the Galway outfit went through the gears.

Winning coach John Cunningham said: “In the many years I am coaching at this club, that was probably the most clinical shooting performance that I was ever associated with. We went into this game knowing it would take a season best to beat Neptune on their home court and, in fairness, the guys played out of their skins.”

Cunningham added: “With no disrespect to Neptune we will need a better performance if we are to win this championship, as Kubs (who defeated Killorglin 94-75) are a serious outfit.”

The Neptune coach Kieran Leahy was gracious in defeat as he first complimented his own players. Leahy said: “It was just one of those games when the lads struggled over 40 minutes against a very talented Moycullen side. Without making excuses, the sudden death of Liam Chandler and the loss of three other key players took a toll this season, but I am sure we will respond in the coming years.”