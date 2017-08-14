Mountney on the double as Lilywhites show intent

Dundalk displayed their desire to regain the FAI Cup by hitting Derry City for four at Oriel Park last night.

Last year’s beaten finalists produced arguably their best performance of the season to crush Kenny Shiels’ side.

John Mountney with a double and David McMillan from the penalty spot came back to haunt the Candy-stripes yet again before old boy Michael Duffy put the icing on the cake with a superb fourth against his hometown club.

Mountney is not known for being prolific but he has scored in three consecutive seasons in wins over Derry at Oriel Park while McMillan’s penalty early in the second half brought to 12 the number of career goals he has scored against the Northern Irish side — more than against any other opponent.

Despite a couple of close chances themselves, Derry simply couldn’t live with Stephen Kenny’s side.

The hosts enjoyed a dream start, going in front after just 43 seconds. Patrick McEleney started the move with a superb ball from left to right to release Sean Gannon, who teed up Mountney for the simplest of finishes.

The wind was in Dundalk’s sails and the two Derry men on their side, McEleney and Duffy, had chances to add to their advantage with efforts that flashed just wide.

Duffy then hit the crossbar in the 26th minute from a free-kick before going close with two other efforts soon after as Dundalk looked to turn the screw.

They were nearly caught on the hop five minutes before the break, however, when Aaron McEneff crashed his side’s second shot off the crossbar before Lucas Schubert’s follow-up was deflected wide.

The visitors had another good chance three minutes after the restart when Barry McNamee burst through but pulled his shot wide on the stretch.

That miss was to prove crucial as Dundalk doubled their lead from the spot on 51 minutes, with McMillan converting after being fouled by Dean Jarvis.

Derry refused to throw in the towel and almost pulled a goal back on the hour mark when Schubert broke in from the right only to have his effort bravely blocked down by Niclas Vemmelund.

There was then two glorious chances at either end inside the space of a minute. The first arrived on 66 minutes when Duffy’s ball in from the left teed up Robbie Benson for a shot that Ger Doherty did well to save before Dane Massey cleared a shot off the line from Barry McNamee moments later.

The third goal finally arrived on 81 minutes when Mountney rifled to the bottom left hand corner from 30 yards.

Duffy then got the goal his performance deserved in the 90th minute when he raced on to Thomas Stewart’s pass to steer past Doherty.

Dundalk 4 Derry City 0, Oriel Park

DUNDALK:

Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Vemmelund, Massey; Mountney, O’Donnell (McGrath 85), Benson, Duffy; McEleney (Shields 78); McMillan (Stewart 80).

DERRY CITY:

Doherty; Schubert, Cole, Barry, Jarvis; McEneff, Low; Boyle (Dolny 58), McNamee, Curtis (Doherty 69); Patterson.

Referee:

N Doyle (Dublin).