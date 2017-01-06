Motorsport Ireland talks postponed as insurance cover conundrum continues

Motorsport Ireland are locked in negotiations to secure the best possible insurance cover for the season and indeed, the next few years.

The affiliated clubs from all around the country were due to meet in Tullamore last night for an update on an issue that has already forced the deferral of some minor fixtures. However that meeting was postponed.

Last month Motorsport Ireland informed club secretaries of the ongoing situation as they were involved in negotiations with underwriters in attaining cover for the 2017 season.

While the clubs were acknowledged for a claim free 2016 season, Motorsport Ireland pointed out the difficulties in providing suitable terms is due principally to the legacy of incidents over the past four to five years.

The governing body stated they were exploring every avenue to achieve an acceptable outcome in time for a full calendar of events in 2017.

In the build up to Christmas and with no suitable solution on the table, the governing body requested the relevant clubs to postpone events that were scheduled for the first few weeks of January.

A meeting to outline the difficulties and bring the clubs up to speed was scheduled for last night but was postponed. Motorsport Ireland chief executive Alex Sinclair explained the reason for the late postponement: “We don’t have all the information for the meeting and it will be Friday at the earliest before we have that information. So, for the sake of a few days we decided to postpone the meeting.”

He added: “There could be implications for the next two to three years and we have to look at the bigger picture.”

Meantime, speculation continues that the levy introduced last year will rise considerably this season. It is likely that entry fees for two-day events will be around €1,200 while single day events will cost competitors approx €800.

Few clubs filled their entry lists last year and it is expected an entry of 75-100 will be more of the norm this year, compared with 130-150 from a few seasons ago.

Clubs are finding it far more difficult to find the finance to make events break even. The Examiner understands it is now down to one firm of underwriters and it is all about Motorsport Ireland being able to secure a deal so the sport can resume.

Whether that will be in time for next moth’s Galway International Rally, the first round of the Irish Tarmac Championship may become clearer on Tuesday night.

There were no claims in 2016 but Alex Sinclair said the 2015 loss ratio was 395%.

Ballincollig racer Matt Griffin and his Clearwater Racing teammates compete in the 4-Hour of Burriam at the Chang International Circuit on Sunday, part of the Asian Le Mans series.

2016 Dakar motorcycle winner Toby Price crashed out of this year’s race last night, the Australian suffered a high speed fall in Bolivia. Joan Barreda leads the two-wheel event. In the car race, France’s Cyril Despres picked up stage victory to top of the general standings. Carlos Sainz rolled his car and his participation is now in doubt.