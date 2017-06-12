Motorsport: Griffin/Cameron take third spot in Silverstone 500

Cork racer Matt Griffin and team mate Duncan Cameron took their Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE to third place in the Silverstone 500, round six of the British GT Championship.

Cameron drove the opening stint of the three-hour race before pitting after an hour and ten minutes in seventh spot.

Within 50 minutes and with a number of overtaking manoeuvres Griffin had the Ferrari up in third. With 49 minutes remaining he pitted and Cameron drove for what was a brief second stint to leave Griffin back at the wheel and the mandatory third pit stop with around 35 minutes remaining. From seventh Griffin was back making more overtaking moves and made a spirited recovery to claim the final spot on the podium.

The race was won by the Bentley of Rick Parfitt (Jnr), the son of the late Status Quo member of the same name - and Seb Morris.

In rallying, Estonian Ott Tanak (Fiesta WRC) took his first WRC win in 73 starts when he won Rally Italia Sardegna. He finished 12.3 seconds ahead of the Toyota Yaris WRC of Jari-Matti Latvala with Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) 55.4 seconds behind in third. Neuville closed the gap on championship leader Sebastien Ogier (fifth) to 18 points. Kris Meeke/Paul Nagle crashed their Citroen DS3 WRC during Friday’s stages.

Also on Friday Craig Breen retired his Citroen after a heavy landing over a jump, he returned under Rally2 to finish 25th. Killarney’s Rob Duggan (Fiesta R2T) also finished under Rally2 to claim sixth in the Junior category.

Steering woes cost the Irish crew of Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (Ford Fiesta R5) a chance of victory in Rally van Wervick in Belgium on Saturday. They finished fourth - 36 seconds behind rally winners and Belgian crew, Guillaume Dilley/Andre Leyh (Hyundai i20 R5).

Enda O’Brien/John Butler (Escort) took a comfortable and convincing victory in the Acesigns Heartland’s Rally in Portlaoise. They finished the six-stage event with a one minute and 27.4 seconds advantage over the Mitsubishi of Cashel’s Pat O’Connell and his Cork co-driver Mark Wiley. Tyrone’s Frank Wray/Joe McNulty (Subaru WRC) were 41.4 seconds further behind in third. Reigning Triton Junior champion Meath’s Gary McNamee (Honda Civic) gave O’Brien a torrid time on the opening pair of stages, on S.S. 1 he was only 0.4 of a second off O’Brien’s stage time and by the end of the second stage, the margin between them on stage times was just 0.3 seconds. However, McNamee was penalised 19 minutes for spending too much time in the arrival control prior to the opening stage and withdrew at the final service.

In the double round of the Naylor Engineering Irish Hillclimb Championship at The Sweep in Dungarvan, reigning champion Joe Courtney (Reynard) took a brace of wins.