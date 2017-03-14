More magic from Sean Maguire

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Cork City 2 Sligo Rovers 1

Sean Maguire made the difference 15 minutes from time finishing with the outside of his boot to earn City all three points.

Red-hot Sean Maguire made it four goals in four league games and more importantly put Cork City three points clear at the top of the Premier Division as they kept up their perfect start to the season after coming from a goal down to defeat Sligo Rovers 2-1 at Turners Cross last night.

It looked like there could be an upset on the cards when Sligo took the lead in the second half, but City showed their mettle to come roaring back and goals from man-of-the-match Steven Beattie and star striker Maguire made it four wins from four for John Caulfield’s battlers.

Caulfield made two changes to the side that impressively put Drogheda United to the sword on Friday night with Johnny Dunleavy coming in for Alan Bennett and former Sligo Rovers man Jimmy Keohane starting ahead of Gearoid Morrissey.

Sligo went into the game bottom of the table after only picking up one point from their opening three games but after taking five points off City last season, Dave Robertson’s side had grounds for optimism.

Robertson made two changes to the side that drew with St Pat’s on Friday night with Jonah Ayunga and Gary Boylan replacing Regan Donelon and Daniel Kearns.

However, his plans were upset shortly before kick-off when he lost Kyle McFadden, which meant Raffaele Cretaro earned a late call up.

Garry Buckley had the first real chance in the fifth minute when his snap shot from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide of Shaun Patton’s left hand post after some nice work by Keohane.

The home side quickly took control of affairs and Beattie forced Patton into a good save at his near post midway through the first half before Kevin O’Connor whipped in a free-kick which was crying out for someone to get on the end of but ended up fizzing wide.

The away side were beginning to leave the foot in and had three players booked in quick succession for late tackles which had the home bench up in arms.

They still looked dangerous on the counter attack however, and Ayunga was close to breaking the deadlock 11 minutes before the break.

The big striker picked the ball up in his own half before holding off a couple of defenders and letting fly from the edge of the box but Mark McNulty, making a club record 120th consecutive league start, tipped the shot over his crossbar.

McNulty had to be alive again straight after the restart, tipping Kieran Sadlier’s effort box over the bar.

Cork were then dealt a blow when they lost influential midfielder Greg Bolger to injury before Dunleavy had a shot cleared off the line by Liam Martin following a corner kick.

Sadlier, who tormented City at the same venue last season, opened the scoring when he intercepted Dunleavy’s wayward pass in the 64th minute, before finishing expertly.

The away side’s joy was shortlived however as City equalised within a minute, when substitute Achille Campion flicked on and Beattie beat Patton all ends up with a ferocious volley.

Buoyed by the goal, it was all City now and it was that man Maguire again who made the difference 15 minutes from time when taking advantage of a hesitant defence following Garry Buckley’s long ball, before finishing with the outside of his boot to earn City all three points.

CORK CITY:

McNulty; McCormack, Dunleavy, Delaney, O’Connor; Beattie, Keohane, Bolger (Campion 53), Buckley, Sheppard (Griffin 85); Maguire (Ellis 90).

SLIGO ROVERS:

Patton; Adebayo-Rowling, Leahy, Boylan, Martin; Russell (Kearns 90), Roddan, Kenny (Place 84), Sadlier; Ayunga (Stevens 84), Cretaro.

Referee:

S Grant (Wexford).