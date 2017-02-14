A weekend with so many fixtures is overload, writes John Fogarty.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Second Garda whistleblower referred to Tusla
Gerard Howlin: Election won’t help resolve dirty war in An Garda Síochána
Michael Clifford: Cock-up or conspiracy, it’s time to come clean about Maurice McCabe claims
Criticism never far away for Tusla - an agency dogged by legacy issues
Breaking Stories
Pep Guardiola seems to be more optimistic about catching Chelsea than last month
Jack Wilshere had to go off injured, so here are some sympathetic tweets to make him feel better
Anthony Martial's next goal will prove pretty costly for Manchester United
Sergio Aguero replaces injured Gabriel Jesus to score winning goal for City
Lifestyle
Making Cents: Cash is king when it comes to giving a wedding present
Having a fab time with digital dating in my forties
New exhibition addresses the blurring of the lines between humanity and the digital world
Toughest place to be? Nursing on the frontline
More From The Irish Examiner