Morata adamant he’s ‘very happy’ with Blues

Alvaro Morata has insisted he is committed to Chelsea and is happy in London.

ROMA V CHELSEA - Champions League Group C

Tonight: Stadio Olimpico, 7.45pm

Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)

TV: eir sport, BT Sport

Bet: Roma 13/8 Chelsea 13/8 Draw 5/2

Morata was signed for £58m from Real Madrid in the summer as direct replacement for Diego Costa, the striker who forced through a return to Atletico after never settling in three years at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old Spain striker, who had a spell at Juventus, claimed comments reported in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport on Monday in which he suggested he was not content in the English capital were “a problem of understanding”.

Speaking at a press conference at Stadio Olimpico ahead of tonight’s Champions League tie with Roma, Morata said: “If Chelsea propose me 10 years [contract], probably I sign it.

“I’m very happy in this club, I’m very happy with the city, I’m very happy with everything in London. I really like London. And if I do well and improve, probably I can stay here more than five years, but I need to score many goals, otherwise Chelsea will buy another player. It’s normal.”

Morata is living in the same west London building which was home to Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte last season, said the Blues boss, but, while Conte admitted to challenging times living apart from his family — his wife Elisabetta and daughter Vittoria have joined him in Surrey, near Chelsea’s Cobham training base — the striker is accompanied by his wife. Morata was asked to clarify remarks in the Italian sportspaper interview in which he described London as “stressful”.

He said: “I really like London, now, but probably in future, when I need to take my children to school, when I finish my career, I prefer to go back to my country. It’s normal.

“Now, I’m very happy. When I say it’s a stressful city, I’m talking only about the traffic and a lot of people.

Chelsea squandered a two-goal lead before fighting back to draw 3-3 two weeks ago at home to Roma. A win for Conte’s side would secure place in the knockout stages with two matches to spare.

Morata will be key to the contest. He is adamant he is 100% fit after a hamstring injury, but has not scored in four appearances since his return. The most recent of his seven Chelsea goals came in the win at Atletico. He also played down that he has not scored against Roma.

“Probably in recent games I was not in the best physical form, but now I’m better,” he added. “I haven’t played many games — I think five against Roma — but completely only one or two.”

Conte will assess N’Golo Kante’s readiness to return from a hamstring problem after the midfielder’s return to training.

The Blues boss says he is thinking only of Roma and not looking ahead to Sunday’s Premier League contest with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Conte said: “We have to give all of ourselves to get a good result, which will be important (this evening).”

Meanwhile, Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan insists he had no doubts about remaining at Roma, amid summer interest from Chelsea.

Nainggolan, who has impressed in three-and-a-half years with the Giallorossi, was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge which never materialised.

Nainggolan said: “Well I made my choice. I never hesitated or thought for a minute [about leaving], so it doesn’t matter if it’s Chelsea or anyone else.

“It’s always nice to play against a top team and, like all professionals, I know how to prepare for them.

“I’m ready to give my best and hope to play well.”

Nainggolan wants Roma to show their ability against Conte’s visitors.

The 29-year-old added: “We know what we are capable of and our worth.

“We played a great game in London. We could have won it, but we need to be aware of Chelsea too.

“We will be playing in front of our own fans, a big crowd, and we have everything it takes to win the game.”

Roma have won eight of their last 10 games, including the three Serie A games since the draw at Chelsea 1-0.

Nainggolan reckons Roma need to do better if they are to improve on their Champions League run of two wins in 18 games.

He added: “If we win tomorrow, we take a big step towards qualifying, but we’re studying each game as it comes. If you keep having marginal wins sooner or later you might concede a goal.

“What is important is that we know what we are working towards. We are doing well defensively, we can still improve going forward, but for now we are enjoying the moment and want to keep it going.”