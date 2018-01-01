Home»Sport»Soccer

THE SECRET FOOTBALLER: Money talks in football, just like everywhere else

Monday, January 01, 2018

Spending power is important, but the right coaching philosophy still has a role to play in the quest for success, according to The Secret Footballer

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Soccer
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Footballers slow to get in the Christmas spirit


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Three-try Ospreys see off Dragons

Jay Rodriguez ensures Gunners pay penalty in draw with West Brom

Scarlets hold off Cardiff Blues to strengthen position at top

Bruising encounter sees plucky Palace end Man City's winning run

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »