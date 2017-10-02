Monday morning quarter-back: Goal-hungry United look revitalised and confident

Our Monday morning quarterback Daniel Storey casts judgement over the weekend’s Premier League action.

The goals still flowing for Manchester United

Number of times Manchester United have scored four or more in a game in 2017/18: 6.

Number of times Manchester scored four or more in a game during Louis van Gaal’s entire reign: 4.

This is a far better squad than the one Van Gaal inherited and assembled, but it is also a squad buoyed by the confidence instilled by its manager. Manchester United scored at least 24 fewer goals than every member of the top four last season, but have scored at least seven more than every team outside the top two in 2017/18. That is some change over the course of one summer.

The suspicion is that Jose Mourinho is a manager whose natural first step is to solve a club’s defensive problems and, having got that house in order, he can begin to improve the attack. Right now, both are firing in perfect unison. Now to do it against their top-six peers…

Alli the odd one out in Tottenham’s attack

It seems a little uncharitable to focus on a negative aspect of a 4-0 victory, but it was alarming how much Dele Alli stood out in comparison with the brilliance of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen against Huddersfield. For the first time in his club career, Alli is out of form.

The figures are hardly worrying. Alli is creating chances from open play at a faster rate than last season and has already scored two league goals. We are still discussing one of the Premier League’s most proficient attacking players.

Yet there is an obvious air of frustration to his play in recent weeks. As with so many young players, Alli’s tendency when suffering a slight dip is to try too hard to force that stellar form to return. That can often make it worse.

So too do the dives that so frustrate Mauricio Pochettino and let Alli down. His attempt to win a penalty by falling over Jonas Lossl was embarrassing and was rightly called out by his manager after the game.

Tony Pulis must prepare for difficult questions again

Premier League safety may be crucial to a football club’s hopes of vast riches, but supporters judge things a little differently. Nobody wants relegation, but those that travel the length and breadth of the country to watch their team seek enjoyment in the journey as well as the ultimate destination.

When things are going well for Tony Pulis and West Brom, there can be no dissent. The football might be pragmatic and even agricultural, but the manager can point to a CV that contains no relegations and instantly win the argument. But when they aren’t going so well… West Brom have won three league games since February, and on Saturday surrendered a two-goal lead against a Watford team who more than merited their point. Pulis’ masterplan appeared to be playing as deep as possible and crossing his fingers as Watford created regular chances to score.

Eventually, that pressure told.

The manager’s position is not yet in danger, but he must again prepare for the question that seems to haunt every one of his Premier League seasons: Is doggedly treading water enough to keep supporters and investors happy?

Ederson providing a stable base

After nine Premier League and Champions League matches in 2017/18, Manchester City have conceded two goals. After nine Premier League and Champions League matches in 2016/17, Manchester City had conceded ten goals. Pep Guardiola’s attacking options are taking the headlines, but it is the defence that has improved most.

It would be wrong to solely praise Ederson for that improvement, but do not underestimate the impact of a goalkeeper that breeds confidence into his two central defenders. The Brazilian has arrived in a new club, league, and country at the age of 24 and acclimatised almost immediately.

After the abject failure of Claudio Bravo — and having taken a Sadio Mane boot square in the face — Ederson deserves great credit.

Of the 20 first-choice Premier League goalkeepers this season, only David de Gea has a higher save percentage than him. For the first time since Joe Hart in 2013/14, City have a solid base.

Slaven Bilic saves his skin again

Slaven Bilic is a coach teetering on the edge of unemployment. West Ham have won five league games since February 4, losing twice that number. While the club’s owners talk of progress and new eras, Bilic has his team locked in a cycle of dreary stagnation. There is no discernible identity or style; inconsistency is the only consistency.

West Ham’s game against Swansea was dismal, even by normal West Ham standards. The sense of urgency that Bilic might lose his job does not seem to have been communicated to a set of players who are staccato as standard. The team were booed off at half-time, and their manager agreed with that pointed collective assessment.

Amid such unrest and underperformance, West Ham’s late winner was almost incidental. No manager deserves to be sacked after victory, but it would take a large slice of optimism to suggest that Diafra Sakho’s late, late goal has eradicated many or any of the doubts about Bilic’s managerial expertise. Instead, this runaway train heads to Burnley after the international break still in crisis mode.