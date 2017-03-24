Monaghan’s Sam Moffett bids to maintain double challenge

Dovetailing the Triton Showers National Rally Championship and the Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship doesn’t pose any huge problems for Monaghan’s Sam Moffett, who leads the former and is second in the latter. It’s an interesting combination as he drives a Fiesta WRC in the National series and a Fiesta R5 on the Tarmac campaign.

“There’s a big difference for sure, particularly in the steering rack, the power and handling of the World Car. The R5 is a nicer car to drive whereas the World Car is more demanding,” explained Moffett, who is the top seed for Sunday’s second round of the Triton series, the Midland Moto Rally in Longford.

“If the weather is dry then the pace will be quicker. Declan (Boyle) and Donagh (Kelly) will go hard and Roy (White) can be very quick.” Moffett is still disappointed with his last outing in West Cork, for most of the event he held second behind eventual rally winner Donagh Kelly until a puncture on Stage 13 demoted him to fourth and cost him the lead of the series.

Having finished second in Nenagh, former back-to-back champion Declan Boyle (Ford Fiesta) should be more competitive in Longford where the loop of three stages are all within easy reach of the town. Kelly should benefit from last week’s West Cork win as he was rusty on the opener in Nenagh while reigning champion Roy White (Fiesta WRC) seeks that first win on the National trail.

Donegal’s Manus Kelly joins the Triton trail in Longford, on last year’s round in Carlow he took a debut win in a Subaru WRC. Tyrone’s Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta WRC) was fifth in Nenagh on his debut performance in a Ford Fiesta and will aim to improve. The 80 plus entry also includes former triple champion Monaghan’s Niall Maguire (Subaru WRC), Australian based Pauric Duffy (Ford Fiesta R5) and the Escorts of Tyrone’s Adrian Hetherington and Meath’s Pat Donegan. Local ace Tommy Doyle (Escort) will be expected to figure in the Modified category where Maynooth’s Ian Barrett will favour dry conditions for his Darrian T90.

Others in the frame include John Stone (Ford Fiesta), Killarney’s Ed Murphy (Escort) and Donegal’s Martin Doherty (Escort).

In the Motorsport Safety Group N series, Dunmanway’s David Guest (Mitsubishi) looks set to lead a field that includes Monaghan’s Shane Maguire (Mitsubishi), Maynooth’s Paul Barrett (Subaru) and Dubliner Neil Tohill (Mitsubishi). Based at the Longford Arms Hotel & Spa, the first stage is at 9.39 am.