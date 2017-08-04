Monaghan’s Josh Moffett ready for trip into the unknown in Poland

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett returns to European Rally Championship action this weekend when he contests the Junior U28 category of Rally Rzeszow in Poland.

The Billy Coleman award winner finished runner-up in the category on the season-opening Azores Airlines Rallye. However, a big accident on his home event, the Monaghan Rally last April curbed his activities.

Moffett admits that it has taken some time to regain confidence after his accident when his CombiLift Fiesta R5 crashed at high sped and spun into trees. On his return, he finished fourth in the Sligo Rally. Like most of his class rivals this weekend, Moffett has no experience of the stages of Rally Rzeszow prompting him to admit: “I’ll be relying on YouTube to get a feel for the stages.”

There are five stages today and six tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Matt Griffin and his team mate Duncan Cameron contest the penultimate round of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday. Competing in the Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE, the Cork racer has set his sights on a win.

“The last round in Spa-Francorchamps a few weeks ago really hurt our championship challenge.

“We had a DNS (did not start) in both races as the car was damaged during a practice session. I’m not thinking about the championship at all, the plan is to try and win the race.”

While Griffin has a short break before a race at the Paul Ricard Circuit at the end of the month, he will then turn his attentions to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with his Clearwater Racing team mates Mok Weng Sun and Keita Sawa.

The trio head the standings in the LMGTE category ahead of outings in Mexico, Texas, Fuji, Shanghai and Bahrain.

The Irish Hillclimb Championship continues with a double header at Glenroe, Kilfinane, Limerick tomorrow and Sunday, both at 11.30am. Also on Sunday, the MRCCI Midget Car races at Navan have a 2pm start.

In a bid to boost entries for the Acesigns Cork “20” International Rally, the final round of the Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship, the Munster Car Club organisers have introduced a reward scheme for competitors in classes 9, 10, 11F, 11R and 12. Labelled “a clubman incentive scheme” the top three in each class will receive €300, €200 and €100 respectively.

This year’s rally (September 30 /October 1) is the first of a three-year agreement to base the rally in the town of Macroom.

Headquarters is at the Riverside Park Hotel, who are also associate sponsors of the two-day event that will use the classic stages like Kilnamartyra, Fuhiry, Mullaghanish and Mushera.

In terms of the Tarmac series, competitors that will start the Cork “20” will receive five bonus points on this occasion - this replaces the 50% bonus points of previous years and follows consultation with competitors.

Elsewhere, the Motorsport Commission of Motorsport Ireland has introduced an interim measure for the rest of the year to lead into a new licensing system. With immediate effect rally, racing and rallycross competitors can purchase a specific single event national licence for €50.