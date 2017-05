Monaco's big question: to sell or not to sell

Monaco face a summer of tough decision-making — even more so if they win the Champions League. The 2004 beaten finalists face Juventus in the first leg of the semi-final tonight, the toughest test of a thrilling season that has seen them score 146 goals in all competitions.

Monaco’s young players have made such an impression — particularly striker Kylian Mbappe — that offers will be flooding in when the transfer window reopens.

In the Principality famed for its casino, Monaco will have to choose whether or not to cash in their chips this summer and rake in a huge amount.

“We don’t need to sell, our budget is stable,” Monaco’s vice president Vadim Vasilyev said. “For the time being, no player has said he wants to leave. Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, neither Thomas (Lemar), Kylian or perhaps Bernardo Silva wants to leave ... We’ll do everything to keep them.”

It sounds like reassuring news, but any club wishing to sign the 18-year-old Mbappe will need to make a massive offer. The newly-capped France forward’s estimated value is already at €100m and it’s not hard to see why.

At the age of 18 years and four months, he is the youngest to reach 15 league goals in Europe’s top five leagues since former Golden Ball winner Michael Owen for Liverpool in 1998; the youngest to have reached five goals in the Champions League, and the first player to score in each of the first four Champions League knockout rounds he played in.

Mbappe has netted 24 goals this season, including 18 in his last 18 — and he was playing in the reserves until November.

His powerful running, skill, sheer pace, and cool finishing make him a mix between Thierry Henry and Brazil great Ronaldo.

In fact, he is so popular in France that even opposing fans from Lyon and Caen applauded him off the field when he played there. Only a few clubs can realistically afford him: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Juventus. It puts Monaco in a precarious position, and one they have been in before for different reasons.

In the summer of 2015, because of former Financial Fair Play rules designed to control club finances, Monaco needed to raise money and sold the heart of their team.

Forward Anthony Martial joined Manchester United in a deal which could rise to €80m, while midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, centre-half Aymen Abdenour and left-back Layvin Kurzawa were all sold — raising about €200m altogether. This followed the sale of Colombia’s star forward James Rodriguez to Real Madrid for around €80m the previous summer.

Anthony Martial playing for Monaco

Monaco’s finances are far better now and the club will likely not sell more than one or two players this summer. This increases the chances of Mbappe staying as the main striker next season, should Radmael Falcao leave after turning down three offers from Chinese clubs in January. But he is not the only sought-after player in the principality.

THOMAS LEMAR

The fleet-footed attacking midfielder has 13 goals this season, including fine strikes home and away against Tottenham in the Champions League group stage. Along with excellent technical ability, the 21-year-old Lemar also has pace and is an intelligent passer.

Thomas Lemar , scorer of 13 goals this season and a target of Barcelona.

While Bernardo Silva roams down the right, Lemar marauds down the left, making it doubly hard for teams to defend the flanks. Barcelona are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the France international.

Estimated value: €40m

BENJAMIN MENDY

A powerful, athletic left-back, Mendy is also dangerous going forward and especially with first-time crosses into the penalty area at pace. Although the 22-year-old rarely scores, the way he combines with Lemar down the left is one of Monaco’s biggest strengths.

Benjamin Mendy, a powerful, athletic left-back

Mendy’s speed and strength already makes him hard to stop. But he has excellent technique for a defender.

Estimated value: €30m

BERNARDO SILVA

Silva is a playmaker, a scorer, a tireless runner and a tricky winger rolled into one. No wonder he is among the most coveted young attacking midfielders in Europe. With his lithe frame, nippy speed and wide passing range, Silva is a menace wherever he receives the ball.

Bernardo Silva, one of the most coveted young midfielders in Europe.

When he drifts in from the right to take up a more central position, he becomes a probing No. 10 and his eye for a subtle threaded pass perfectly suits the cunning runs of Falcao and the direct runs of Mbappe. The 22-year-old Portugal international has nine goals this season, including two in the group stages. But he sometimes pays the price for being so unselfish and hasn’t scored since February 17 — a run of 17 matches. He will be keen to end that lean spell against Juventus.

Estimated value: €60m

TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO

One of Monaco’s most consistent players, Bakayoko is a pillar in front of a sometimes vulnerable defense.

Tiemoue Bakayoko celebrates after scoring the goal that took Monaco past Manchester City in their last 16 Champions League clash.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is also an astute reader of the game and keeps Monaco ticking with his quick passing out from the back: making him the ideal launch pad for their attacks and the perfect safety net should those attacks break down.

Bakayoko is a threat from set-pieces, too, sending Monaco through to the quarter-finals with a towering late header in the return leg against Manchester City. His immense physical strength and energetic running makes him ideally suited to the Premier League, with Manchester United among his many admirers.

Estimated value: €30m