Mitrovic: We deserve to be in first place

Alexsandar Mitrovic has no intention of his Newcastle United teammate Ciaran Clark stopping Serbia’s surge toward the next World Cup when Serbia visit Lansdowne Road tomorrow.

The 22-year-old’s eighth goal in his last 10 matches was Serbia’s final one of a 3-0 victory over Moldova on Saturday which leaves them with a direct route to Russia.

Only an Ireland victory will untangle the predicament the weekend draw against Georgia caused Martin O’Neill’s men yet, conversely, three points for the visitors all but settles top spot with next month’s double-headers to spare.

The incentive of soaring five points clear of Ireland is one driving Mitrovic and his fellow Serbs as they land in Dublin today.

In terms of momentum, there’s a distinct gulf between the sides and the visitors intend inflicting a second torrid night on the Irish in the space of four days.

There’ll be no sentiment involved either. Mitrovic will see some familiar faces tomorrow evening and a Serbia win would have the consequence of hurtling Ireland into a play-off battle with Wales and the uncertainty of who they may draw in November should they get there.

“It may be the case that I’ll be marked by Ciaran and will enjoy that challenge,” said the frontman.

“I will also get to see a former colleague, Daryl Murphy, but the focus will totally be on beating Ireland.

“We know Ireland will come out fighting and have a full house in Dublin supporting them. This will be much harder test than Moldova but we deserve to be in first place and want to stay there. We are not even thinking about slipping to second and settling for a play-off spot at this point.

“Our Serbian team is in a good place right now. We have not qualified for a major tournament since 2010 but this team needed to grow and now we see the good work resulting in our top position.”

Nemanja Matic can also notice the difference. After three failed campaigns, compounded by a litany of squabbles inside the camp, a sense of stability surrounds this Serbian side to the extent manager Slavoljub Muslin yesterday revealed he’s got his all but one of his starting team selected for tomorrow.

For all the silverware Matic has won, including two Premier League titles with Chelsea, he says World Cup qualification would represent his greatest personal achievement.

The midfielder was part of the Serbia team that beat Ireland in a 2014 friendly and he’s no fears of returning to Dublin.

“It is our dangerous attacking play that has got us into this top spot and that will be our game-plan again in Dublin,” he said.

“Ireland’s draw in Georgia on Saturday puts pressure on them to beat us at home. That doesn’t mean we’ll be relaxed in our approach.

“All we’re thinking about right now is continuing our path towards the World Cup against Ireland. Saturday’s win and performance puts us in good spirits for the trip and we have the quality to make it six points from this double-header.”

Another of Serbia’s English Premier League contingent, Dusan Tadic, shared the upbeat mindset on the back of Saturday’s crucial set of results. Like Matic and Mitrovic, he’s yet to figure at a World Cup or Euros but does have the memories of watching Southampton teammate Shane Long’s adventure with Ireland 15 months ago.

“Shane went to the Euro 2016, so I think it is time I went to the World Cup and he stayed at home,” quipped the player with four goals to his name in the campaign so far.

“I watched Shane play in France and it made me more determined to reach this World Cup. We have put ourselves in a strong position by leading the group at this stage and the game in Ireland is the next step for us.

“Shane and I have discussed this game for a while back at Southampton. No matter how results went on Saturday, it was always going to be an important match.”