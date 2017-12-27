It’s day two of the Leopardstown and Limerick festivals and much attention will be on Min, who contests the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at the Dublin track, writes Ruby Walsh
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Oh how I crave my normal Christmas experience
Breaking Stories
Jose Mourinho claims Man Utd have not spent enough money
Lifestyle
New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018
The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017
Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day
2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job