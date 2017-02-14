Mike Quirke: Mighty oaks from little acorns grow in Kerry

It takes time for young players to mature into top stars, writes Mike Quirke
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects a tough test
Connor McAliskey facing 14 month lay-off
The spring struggles of Dr Crokes
Adrian Spillane to make league debut for Kerry
Breaking Stories
Pep Guardiola seems to be more optimistic about catching Chelsea than last month
Jack Wilshere had to go off injured, so here are some sympathetic tweets to make him feel better
Anthony Martial's next goal will prove pretty costly for Manchester United
Sergio Aguero replaces injured Gabriel Jesus to score winning goal for City
Lifestyle
Making Cents: Cash is king when it comes to giving a wedding present
Having a fab time with digital dating in my forties
New exhibition addresses the blurring of the lines between humanity and the digital world
Toughest place to be? Nursing on the frontline
More From The Irish Examiner