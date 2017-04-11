Home»Sport»Soccer

Mike Quirke: Kerry have taken a stick to the biggest beehive in the woods

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Mike Quirke

Don’t be fooled into thinking that Dublin are suddenly going to fall away now, writes Mike Quirke.

Dublin's Darren Daly and Kerry's David Moran (right) clash at Croke Park on Sunday. Picture: James Crombie

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dublin v Kerry narrative reshaped and reclaimed in League final bookend

Eamonn Fitzmaurice: I don’t think there was an undercurrent there

Oisín McConville: Kerry would be comfortable in Ulster

Kerry break Dublin's blue wave


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Arsene Wenger: We understand our fans are very unhappy

Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal

The Eagles land a major blow to Arsenal's top four hopes

Donegal's U21 footballers set up All-Ireland semi with Dublin

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 