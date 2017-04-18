Mignolet: Reds can only get better

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has targeted further improvement as Jurgen Klopp’s men close in on Champions League qualification.

The 29-year-old kept his first clean sheet in two months in Sunday’s 1-0 win at West Brom which lifted the Reds to third in the Premier League. Roberto Firmino’s first-half header sealed victory and saw Liverpool move above Manchester City in the race for the top four but Mignolet wants more from the Reds.

“The last few performances against these teams like Burnley, Stoke and today West Brom, we need to learn from that,” he said.

“We can only get better for it but I think we proved what we can do away from home again.

“To be resilient, and to grind a result out, that’s what we did, and I think everybody is pleased with that.”

Liverpool host Crystal Palace on Saturday before playing Watford, Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough in their final four games and are six points ahead of fifth placed Manchester United, although United have two matches in hand.

Mignolet made a crucial second-half save to deny Matt Phillips at The Hawthorns and wants to build on the result. “Not only the three points but a clean sheet also, we’re very pleased with that,” he told the club’s official site.

Defeat saw Albion fail to score for the fourth straight game and Darren Fletcher admitted they need to be more clinical. “We’ve got to take our chances in the Premier League. This recent run has been disappointing but we’ve been getting into good positions,” the captain said.

Meanwhile West Brom manager Tony Pulis admits Albion must still prioritise survival ahead of cracking the Premier League top six.

The Baggies lost on Sunday and have failed to score in their last four games. They are yet to break the 50-point barrier in the Premier League and have won just one of their last seven games since making it to 40 points in February.

He said: “The important thing is not Liverpool and that top six, the important thing is being in front of the game, always, with the teams below.

“It’s that group of 12 or 13 teams. You play every season to finish outside the bottom three of the 13. As soon as you start taking your eye off the ball and start thinking something else is going to happen then it can turn around and hurt you.

“Bigger clubs than West Brom have been relegated. We need to (keep) getting better every year and improving the squad.”