Mickey Harte re-appointed as Tyrone manager

Mickey Harte was last night re-appointed as Tyrone senior football manager for a 16th season, ending speculation that his reign was about to come to an end.

Harte was handed a three-year term at a meeting of the county executive after clubs voted in favour of holding on to the long-serving boss.

The Errigal Ciaran man has guided the county to Sam Maguire Cup success on three occasions .

A year ago, his request for a two-year term was turned down, and Harte was reappointed for just one season, which came to an end on the day that Tyrone made their exit from the All-Ireland series at the hands of Dublin last month.

Meanwhile Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney has withdrawn from the race to become Donegal manager. McEnaney had applied for the position on Saturday-week last.

The Monaghan native indicated to the Donegal County Board yesterday that he was removing his name from the process. “I am withdrawing from the process,” McEnaney confirmed. “The Donegal job is not for me at this time.”

Three candidates — Declan Bonner, Cathal Corey and Sean Paul Barrett — are left in the race following Gary McDaid’s withdrawal at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Tyrone attacker Connor McAliskey has made his comeback, less than eight months after suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament.

He came on as a sub for Clonoe in a league game at Trillick at the weekend.

But there’s less hopeful injury news for another Red Hand star. Tiernan McCann played through most of the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin with a broken finger, and will miss Killyclogher’s Tyrone SFC opener against Pomeroy on Saturday. He is expected to be out of action for six weeks.