Mick Bohan hoping Paul Casey will join Dublin's backroom team

Dublin ladies senior football team manager Mick Bohan is hoping that 2011 All-Ireland winner Paul Casey will be part of his coaching team for the forthcoming season. Subject to ratification at a Dublin LGFA meeting next month, Casey could come on board as defence coach with the reigning TG4 All-Ireland senior champions.

Already involved with an underage inter-county development squad, the Lucan Sarsfields clubman has indicated he would be willing to commit to the Dublin ladies’ set-up on a part-time basis for the Lidl National League Division 1 campaign. If his appointment is rubber-stamped, Casey would work closely with Sorcha Farrelly and Paul Gilheaney, and he’s no stranger to former Clare senior football coach Bohan.

“Paul would have been one of our heroes on that quest for Sam in 2011,” Bohan told the media at the announcement of Gourmet Food Parlour as the new sponsor of the Higher Education Committee (HEC) third-level championships. We’re delighted to have him come on board. (He’s) a big addition. It’s another side to it.

“When you see guys at that level wanting to get involved in the women’s game, I think it’s really good for the game.

“I think anyone coming in from the men’s game to women’s football brings that extra little bit of savvy and nuance and whatever else.”

Siobhan McGrath — a key defender when the Sky Blues landed their first senior All-Ireland in 2010 — has returned to the set-up after some time in Australia. Former minor star Muireann Ní Scanaill and Na Fianna’s Lucy Collins are among others to return to the group after some time away. Dublin will, however, be without the services of two-time All-Ireland and All-Star winner Rachel Ruddy for 2018, as she heads travelling. Sub-goalkeeper Emer Ní Éafa and fellow panelist Aoife Curran have also stepped away.