Where cases of mistaken identity occur on the football pitch, we usually picture a ref handing out a card to the wrong player but the tables were turned somewhat on RTÉ’s ‘Soccer Republic’ last Monday when the commentator for the St Pat’s-Bray game managed to rename assistant referee Michelle O’Neill as ‘Michelle Smith’, an error not without a little added irony since the official’s day job happens to be as a swimming instructor.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here