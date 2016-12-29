Home»Sport»Soccer

Michelle Barry nets hat-trick as Harlequins land Munster title

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Stephen Findlater, Hockey

Michelle Barry’s magical hat-trick saw Cork Harlequins land the annual women’s Munster U21 club championship title at Garryduff as the Farmer’s Cross side saw off Bandon 4-2 in yesterday’s final.

The Irish U18 international set the tone with the opening goal in the decider, robbing the ball from a high press before roofing her shot.

Anne O’Farrell added a second with a delightful lob before Barry made it 3-0 with a shot from a corner.

Bandon summoned a fine comeback, however, with Michelle Love and Katie Desmond goals getting them within range.

But, to cap a memorable performance, Barry swept home on her backhand to make the game and the silverware safe.

It was a high-quality end to an intense day in what is now becoming a firm fixture in the Munster hockey calendar. Six clubs contested the women’s round-robin phase with games lasting 25 minutes.

Harlequins topped the pool with four wins and a draw against Bandon. The West Cork side joined them in the final thanks to a 4-0 win over Belvedere in the last group match, edging out Cork C of I, with UCC fourth.

On the men’s side, C of I were the class act, seeing off Bandon in the final 3-0. It added to a week to remember for nine of their squad who were part of the club’s B team who won the Peard Cup on St Stephen’s Day.

In the final, Irish international Julian Dale hit the crossbar from a penalty stroke but made amends when he finished off at the back post from an Alex Burns cross.

Phil Brownlow got the other two goals for a comprehensive win, matching their 3-0 win over Bandon from the round-robin, a scoreline they also inflicted on Ashton.

