MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: An evening to remember but a tradition under threat

Perhaps it was just the imagination, and the Wexford colours flying on the bridge in New Ross weren’t snapping in the wind a bit louder than usual, but that’s how it seemed.

That’s the effect a win like Wexford’s over Kilkenny last Saturday night can have: everything is imbued with significance when bathed in the after-glow.

Your correspondent didn’t spend all that much time in Wexford town ahead of the game, but the streets around the stadium were thrumming with anticipation ahead of throw-in, with every parking spot within a mile or more well occupied, and the North End United FC playing fields were chock-a-block with cars sporting decorations in either black and amber or purple and gold.

The obvious question to ask is how the proposed changes to the hurling championship next year may affect events like last Saturday night, because by any metric Saturday night was an event.

It wasn’t just that the Wexford supporters in the stadium made the girders shake when they got their vital goal in the second half, though the baying when Lee Chin performed some of his in-a-single-bound heroics wouldn’t have been out of place in the Coliseum.

The proposed home-and-away arrangements from 2018 on may facilitate more such games, and emotional outpourings, the joyous pitch invasions and bounce in the stroll down the hill into town afterwards.

But there’s every chance that initial enthusiasm may dim. The best comparison is probably the early days of the football qualifiers, when every year threw up a dark horse that supporters gladly adopted as their second team: if it wasn’t Sligo making it to Croke Park, it was Fermanagh taking an equally romantic route to headquarters, or Wexford scalping Armagh. For a while it was great.

Now? The old order asserteth itself, and the All-Ireland semi-finalists tend to be very familiar faces: Tipperary’s odyssey last year was an outlier.

Harry Kehoe of Wexford in action against Kilkenny players, left to right, Lester Ryan, Conor Fogarty, and Paul Murphy, during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Wexford and Kilkenny at Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Donal O’Grady of this parish has pointed out, moreover, that front-loading fixtures for the early summer months does nothing to address the overloading of Super 8 football games come August, when hurling games will be heavily outnumbered.

The knock against the provincial championships is that for every event like last Saturday’s there’s a back catalogue of punishment beatings handed out by Kilkenny for over a decade - underwhelming, one-sided games that enjoyed little of the buzz and flash we saw over the weekend.

You can’t have one without the other, though.

The years of misery endured by Wexford fans are what made eventual victory all the sweeter. In places like Barntown and Oulart it’s unlikely there were many people complaining about the Leinster championship this Monday morning.

We shouldn’t be surprised by that, either. Whenever the provincial championships come under serious threat they tend to produce something that functions as a completely articulated counter-argument, whether it’s a classic provincial final or a hyper-competitive series of games. Going on form, Galway-Wexford should be both a superb game and a massive event.

Will we be able to say the same of the new dispensation?

Motor started smoothly but rust in Cats machine

Michael Moynihan forgot to bring his laptop to Wexford on Saturday. He scribbled these notes in his notebook, though, and worked out what they meant when he got home.