Michael Harrington beat Seán Murphy by two bowls at Shannonvale to advance to the Munster Intermediate quarter-final.

Murphy got the better of two poor opening shots. Harrington quickly gained control and was a bowl up after five. He held that with his sixth past the quarry.

He was out Desmond’s bend in nine where he had well over a bowl. He held that in 14 to Campbell’s. Murphy made a mistake to the novice line and Harrington increased his odds and won by two.

Harrington now plays Trevor O’Meara at Bweeng as last year’s finalist Paul Buckley has withdrawn.

The other three quarter-finals are Paddy O’Donoghue against Bill McAuliffe at Glanworth; Willie O’Donovan plays Nicholas Carey at Templemichael and Donal Riordan bowls Peter Nagle at Rosscarbery.

Bryan O’Reilly beat Eddie Carr by a bowl in the Ulster senior at Madden. O’Reilly shaded the first shot and gained almost a bowl in the next four.

Carr closed the gap the pipe and was level at the chapel. Carr made a mistake to concede a shot to McIlvenna’s wall. O’Reilly held that lead to the line.

James Buckley and Gary Daly meet in the first tie of the 2017 Munster Senior championship at Fermoy on Friday. The first two Munster Junior A quarter-finals are also at the weekend.

On Saturday Eoin O’Riordan meets James Nagle at Derrinasafa and on Sunday James Cooney plays Michael Murphy at Whitechurch.

Murphy bowled impressively at Bottlehill to beat Noel Bowen by two bowls in the North East final. He won the first tip to the end of the cross and Bowen won the second towards the forestry.

Murphy was a full bowl clear after five to the first bend. He held that over the bridge and on to the well. Bowen got three poor shots from there to fall two bowls behind.

James Nagle beat Declan O’Donovan by over a bowl in the Carbery final at the Marsh Road.

He beat Glencurragh cross with his first and was over a bowl in front after four past the council yard. He was close to two clear after his next up the quarry hill. He lost momentum over the hill. His ninth caught the right and missed the steps. O’Donovan went well out to bring the lead back to a bowl.

O’Donovan got a big shot past Thornhill cross, but Nagle scorched past it. O’Donovan got a great bowl from Ballyhilty past the avenue.

Nagle misplayed his reply, but recovered with a huge bowl towards Crowley’s boreen, which restored his bowl of odds and ended the contest.

Denis Wilmot is Mid-Cork champion following a last shot win over John Shorten at Newcestown. He had almost a bowl at Mac’s cross and raised it to Allen’s lane.

Shorten clipped the odds to 70m at Fehilly’s. Wilmot edged towards a bowl at Desmond’s and had a full bowl at the top of the hill.

Shorten knocked the bowl with a great shot past Collins’ lane. He levelled after two more to O’Brien’s cross.

Wilmot won the shots to sight by 30m and held that lead with his second last. Shorten just missed the line by five metres and Wilmot beat it by 20m.

David Hubbard beat a good last throw from John O’Rourke to win the North Cork final at Sally’s cross. O’Rourke dominated the first quarter, He raised almost a bowl with a record opening shot past the ESB gate.

He raised the bowl after two more to Dennehy’s and beat a big shot from Hubbard to the Creaghleen.

Hubbard knocked the bowl before the mart house. They took three more to the priest’s house where Hubbard had his first lead after 10. He stayed in front in the next two to sight past Hunt’s O’Rourke got a sensational bowl to sight at the green door.

Unbelievably Hubbard beat it. O’Rourke’s next two were poor and Hubbard gained an unassailable lead.

John Young and Jerry Gibbons meet in the West Cork final at Togher cross. Young beat Colin in the last shot of a brilliant joust at Drimoleague.

They were dead level after six each to the no-play line. O’Donovan led at the gravel pit and was 80m fore at Batt’s cottage. Young regained the lead with an incredible bowl to sight.

It was level again when they both hit the same pillar at the last bend. Young won the last exchange well.

Jerry Gibbons led all the way against Humphrey O’Leary at Ballinacarriga. He had almost a bowl after a great first and had over a bowl after four to Finn’s.

He had almost two after seven to the kerbs and held it to O’Hehir’s in 10. O’Leary closed the gap past the cross. Gibbons regained control past McSweeney’s and scored the line in 16.

In the Ulster Junior A Mick O’Neill beat Malachy Lappin at Port Mór while Thomas Mackle beat James O’Donovan by two bowls in the Mother Hegarty Cup at Lyre.