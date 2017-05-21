Michael Fennelly return inspires Ballyhale

The performance of Colin Fennelly was another plus for Ballyhale – goals from Fennelly and Adrian Mullen saw them take a 2-5 to 1-4 lead, but a Tadhg O’Dwyer goal drew the Village level by the break (2-5 to 1-8). The city side pressed on, helped by a Luke Scanlon goal, but Mark Aylward’s goal helped Ballyhale to a 3-17 to 2-13 win.

The former Hurler of the Year lined out at centre-back for Shamrocks as they blasted their way past their old rivals James Stephens.

Mullinavat showed incredible powers of recovery to snatch a share of the points from their Kilkenny senior hurling league clash with the Rower-Inistioge.

Going into the final quarter the ’Vat were 11 points behind (2-13 to 1-5) but goals from Ger Malone and Adam Mansfield saw them fight back, before Jamie Fennelly’s injury-time point saw them seal a 3-11 to 2-14 draw.

Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) secured the North Kilkenny bragging rights when they beat near-neighbours St Martin’s (Muckalee) by 1-24 to 0-11. An early charge, which featured points from Sean Buggy, Shane Feehan and inter-county star Conor Fogarty had the ’Comer men 0-9 to 0-1 in front inside the first quarter. They kept that eight-point lead until half-time (0-14 to 0-6), sealing the win when Aidan Moran goaled late on.

Clara had Chris Bolger and John Maher to thank as they got the better of a close battle with Bennettsbridge. Maher’s first half goal proved to be a big score, while Bolger chipped in with six second half points as they came from behind to beat a Nicky Cleere-inspired ’Bridge by the narrowest of margins (1-16 to 0-18).

Dicksboro maintained their 100% start to the league when they put Danesfort to the sword. Helped by a Martin Gaffney goal and points from Shane Stapleton they led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break. It was a different story in the second half, as sub Andrew Gaffney plundered 4-1 as the ’Boro romped to a 5-13 to 1-9 win over Danesfort, who were missing Richie Hogan.

O’Loughlin Gaels stayed top of Group A in the Kilkenny senior hurling league when they beat Carrickshock by 2-15 to 0-16. The city side were sent on their way thanks to goalkeeper Stephen Murphy’s fifth minute penalty. A second goal from Mark Kelly saw them lead by 2-5 to 0-10 at the break. Carrickshock, without brothers Richie and John Power, stayed in contention thanks to freetaker Kevin Farrell, but couldn’t catch their rivals.