Michael Cahill would welcome Cathal Barrett as rival for Tipp place

The return of Cathal Barrett to the Tipperary set-up would mean more competition for Michael Cahill in the full-back line but the Thurles Sarsfields man is all for him coming back into the helm.

Holycross-Ballycahill defender Barrett was dropped for disciplinary reasons at the end of May and Michael Ryan chose not to select him for the remainder of the championship. However, Barrett expects to see the 2016 All-Star in the blue and gold again.

“Cathal is probably one of the best corner-backs in the country and you always want to see your best hurlers playing. I have no doubt that he will get the chance again like and sure it’s up to Cathal then to do whatever he does with the chance.

“But it would be great to see one of our top players back playing.”

Barrett’s omission was one of several stories that hounded Tipperary this past season. Cahill acknowledges the conjecture was difficult. “From that point of view it was a tough year. That stuff doesn’t help when you are trying to prepare for your season and you have this kind of nonsense going on in the background and people driving on these rumours. That is never going to stand to any team.

“As much as you put it to the back of your head, some of it could creep in. Whatever it is about Tipperary, rumours seem to fly and this and that goes on.

“Sure all we can do is focus on our own set-up and that’s something we try to do. Sure that’s all we can do for the coming year, try and keep it low key as possible.”

Cahill was at the launch of the Fenway Hurling Classic in Croke Park yesterday but is hoping to be involved with Sarsfields in a Munster final on the same day.

“Trips to Boston are lovely and that and it would be absolutely brilliant to be able to hurl with Tipp in that competition and club comes number one, especially at this time of year.

“We are real club men when it comes down to it. The number one thing for myself, Pádraig and Ronan (Maher) is Thurles. Sure, we’ll be focusing on our club and whatever happens, happens.”

Thurles await the winners of this weekend’s Waterford final in Sunday week’s provincial first round and Cahill has applauded the work done by his former Tipperary team-mate Eoin Kelly as a mentor in his club’s continued success in the county.

“He was probably number one, carried Tipperary there for years when things weren’t going so well, and just with his experience alone, a lot of us would have hurled with him, fierce passionate guy and when Eoin talks people listen and just to have that and his experience and a different voice really to bring to the set up this year is massive for the lads and it’s massive for young guys as well.”