Michael Bent still harbours Ireland dreams

When Michael Bent made his Ireland debut in November 2012, little did he know a 21-year-old making his Leinster bow that very same month would be the man who’d solve Ireland’s tighthead crisis.

Bent, the New Zealand born prop with an Irish grandmother, joined Leinster at a time the country feared they’d never have a top class tighthead prop again.

He was fasttracked by head coach Declan Kidney, playing for Ireland against South Africa and Argentina before pulling on the Leinster shirt, much to the dismay of many pundits and former players.

Bent reacted badly to the criticism, dropping into Leinster’s British and Irish Cup side, and being dropped from the Ireland squad by Kidney.

He bounced back with a strong 2014-15 season, earning two more caps in the World Cup warm up games against Wales and Scotland, but the player who had made his Leinster debut in 2012 leapfrogged him into Joe Schmidt’s tournament squad.

His name? Tadhg Furlong — the Leinster and Ireland tighthead who is now being touted as a potential Lions no.3.

“[Tadhg] certainly went very well [in November],” Bent said. “He took a step up in those games for Ireland against the All Blacks. He’s done very well. He’s always been a good, skilful player and quite dynamic. I thought he went to another level in those games so good on him.”

But Bent is not yet throwing the towel in on his Ireland career, especially while former ever-present tighthead Mike Ross is injured, and John Ryan, Rodney Ah You and Nathan White remain on the fringes.

Finlay Bealham is pushing Furlong hardest, with Ulster’s Wiehahn Herbst just months away from Ireland qualification.

“I’m always hopeful of that,” Bent said of an Ireland call up. “I’m always working hard to firstly get back playing with Leinster and always in the back of my mind I will be pushing even further to get back in with the Ireland team.”