Kilkenny will be on high alert, especially after the trimming they took from Clare, writes Anthony Daly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Talk of crisis never lasts long on Brian Cody’s watch
Leave calling the league to animal instinct
Breaking Stories
England retain Six Nations crown in 61-21 victory over Scotland
‘Brainwashed by sports science’: Roy Keane says Jurgen Klopp can’t afford to sacrifice cup competitions
Cork stars lead UCC to O’Connor Cup final
King's hat-trick and Niasse's double ease relegation fears for Bournemouth and Hull
Lifestyle
Be floored for choice in tile and wood flooring for every room
Countering the dastardly cabbage white butterfly
Chicken wing recipes that are full of flavour, texture and life
Going native: Showcasing contemporary Irish design
More From The Irish Examiner