Home»Sport»Soccer

Memorable win for St Augustine’s

Saturday, March 25, 2017
Tomás McCarthy

St Augustine’s College (Waterford) 1-16 St Fintan’s High School (Dublin) 0-10: Neil Montgomery and Darragh McGrath were in inspirational form as St Augustine’s lifted their first All-Ireland hurling title in the Thomastown sunshine yesterday.

St Augustine's, Dungarvan, were lifting the crown for the first time in their history.

Skipper Montgomery landed 10 frees while Abbeyside clubmate McGrath bossed matters from centre-back throughout. It capped a memorable season for the Dungarvan school after they captured provincial honours in both codes.

In a physical encounter, wind assisted Augustine’s raced eight ahead after 19 minutes with Montgomery striking five points. McGrath along with James Beresford and John Devine devoured the high ball.

Cillian Costello got Fintan’s off the mark on 21 minutes. At the other end, a great fetch by Montgomery put Tom Looby away and he cracked a shot to the far corner. John Devine set up his brother Mick for a point as the Waterford men led 1-10 to 0-3 at the interval.

The elusive Costello closed the gap to seven early in the second period, but the Munster champions away. Ciaran Keating struck from play before Montgomery finished it off with four frees.

Scorers for St Augustine’s College:

N Montgomery 0-10 (9fs, 1 65’); T Looby 1-1; M Devine, C Keating 0-2 each; B Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for St Fintan’s High School:

C Costello 0-7 (7fs); P Tolan, L Dunne, K Byrne 0-1 each.

ST AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE:

S Ryan (Abbeyside); M Twomey (Abbeyside), S Ahearne (Abbeyside), L Fennell (Stradbally); J Beresford (Abbeyside), D McGrath (Abbeyside), J Devine (Dungarvan); M Devine (Dungarvan), C Keating (Ardmore); S Murphy-Nix (St Pats), N Montgomery (Abbeyside), B Flynn (Abbeyside); M Boland (Dungarvan), C Curran (Brickey Rangers), T Looby (Abbeyside).

Subs:

D Brunnock (Abbeyside) for Flynn (40); J Riordan (Abbeyside) for Boland (48); A Beresford (Abbeyside) for Fennell (61).

St Fintan’s High School:

J Sammon (Parnells); J McGahey (Naomh Barróg), D Brodie (Clontarf), L Mitchell (Raheny); G Atkins (Raheny), C Gibson (Naomh Barróg), J Fagan (Raheny); G Bodor (Naomh Barróg), B Doolin (Raheny); K Morgan (St Vincent’s), C Costello (Naomh Barróg), P Tolan (Naomh Barróg); K Byrne (Clontarf), L Dunne (Raheny), C Dunne (Naomh Barróg).

Subs:

C Ryan (Clontarf) for Dunne (46); S Grenham (Raheny) for Doolin (56)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS st augustines, gaa, sport, hurling, st fintans

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The Colm Cooper conundrum

Christopher Joyce hails the Pat Ryan effect

Winning five All-Irelands is the goal for John the Baptist

Eir Sport may target Dublin


Breaking Stories

Ulster show strength against the Dragons with hearty display

People are sending their best wishes to Seamus Coleman after THAT tackle

O'Neill devastated after horror tackle on Coleman

Here's how each player performed in the Ireland V Wales match

Lifestyle

Donegal's Little Hours are getting ready to make a real splash on the music scene

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Cillian Murphy had his eyes on the Free Fire target

Ask Audrey: 'I’m waiting for my mother to die because her house is worth €1.8 million.'

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 