Memorable win for St Augustine’s

St Augustine’s College (Waterford) 1-16 St Fintan’s High School (Dublin) 0-10: Neil Montgomery and Darragh McGrath were in inspirational form as St Augustine’s lifted their first All-Ireland hurling title in the Thomastown sunshine yesterday.

Skipper Montgomery landed 10 frees while Abbeyside clubmate McGrath bossed matters from centre-back throughout. It capped a memorable season for the Dungarvan school after they captured provincial honours in both codes.

In a physical encounter, wind assisted Augustine’s raced eight ahead after 19 minutes with Montgomery striking five points. McGrath along with James Beresford and John Devine devoured the high ball.

Cillian Costello got Fintan’s off the mark on 21 minutes. At the other end, a great fetch by Montgomery put Tom Looby away and he cracked a shot to the far corner. John Devine set up his brother Mick for a point as the Waterford men led 1-10 to 0-3 at the interval.

The elusive Costello closed the gap to seven early in the second period, but the Munster champions away. Ciaran Keating struck from play before Montgomery finished it off with four frees.

Scorers for St Augustine’s College:

N Montgomery 0-10 (9fs, 1 65’); T Looby 1-1; M Devine, C Keating 0-2 each; B Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for St Fintan’s High School:

C Costello 0-7 (7fs); P Tolan, L Dunne, K Byrne 0-1 each.

ST AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE:

S Ryan (Abbeyside); M Twomey (Abbeyside), S Ahearne (Abbeyside), L Fennell (Stradbally); J Beresford (Abbeyside), D McGrath (Abbeyside), J Devine (Dungarvan); M Devine (Dungarvan), C Keating (Ardmore); S Murphy-Nix (St Pats), N Montgomery (Abbeyside), B Flynn (Abbeyside); M Boland (Dungarvan), C Curran (Brickey Rangers), T Looby (Abbeyside).

Subs:

D Brunnock (Abbeyside) for Flynn (40); J Riordan (Abbeyside) for Boland (48); A Beresford (Abbeyside) for Fennell (61).

St Fintan’s High School:

J Sammon (Parnells); J McGahey (Naomh Barróg), D Brodie (Clontarf), L Mitchell (Raheny); G Atkins (Raheny), C Gibson (Naomh Barróg), J Fagan (Raheny); G Bodor (Naomh Barróg), B Doolin (Raheny); K Morgan (St Vincent’s), C Costello (Naomh Barróg), P Tolan (Naomh Barróg); K Byrne (Clontarf), L Dunne (Raheny), C Dunne (Naomh Barróg).

Subs:

C Ryan (Clontarf) for Dunne (46); S Grenham (Raheny) for Doolin (56)