Meath boss Martin Ennis hits out at dual star’s claim he was dropped via text

Meath manager Martin Ennis and his backroom staff have issued a blistering response to dual star James Toher’s claims about his removal from the county’s senior hurling panel.

In a statement released to the Meath Chronicle, Toher said he was dropped from the team via text message.

Toher outlined his version of events, saying that he chose to play for the county footballers against Clare on Sunday, April 2, rather than featuring for the hurlers on the previous day, in their Allianz League Division 2B final against Wicklow.

But this is hotly disputed in a hard-hitting riposte from Ennis and his team, who state that the Trim clubman was informed that he was surplus to requirements six days before the hurling final, and that the news was delivered during the course of a phone conversation.

Management also explain that Toher was met “at least four times” by them as a collective to discuss their concerns surrounding his commitment to the hurling squad, while his “attitude” following one of Meath’s games this year was also questioned.

They insist that “10 to 15” phonecalls were exchanged between the Trim clubman and team management over a three-month period.

Ennis and his colleagues say that they “openly accepted the challenge of having dual players” and “were prepared to come to some sort of compromise that would allow him to play both”.

However, they insist Toher “never once trained with the hurlers instead of the footballers — a clear indication of where priorities lay”.

A member of the management team, speaking on behalf of the group, said: “James told us in an early meeting that football would not interfere with his hurling and we took him at his word.”

But he described a series of clashes between football and hurling commitments, with the player invariably choosing football.

On March 26, Toher played for the Meath footballers against Fermanagh, as the hurlers battled it out with Wicklow in a Division 2B group fixture.

Hurling management state that on the Friday night before those matches, they met with Toher and asked him to let them know by 8pm on the Sunday evening what his plans were for the following weekend, when Meath would play Wicklow again in the divisional final.

“Hurling management knew deep down what it was going to be,” they continue.

“James, in his statement, mentioned his ‘disgust’ at being dropped by a text. He forgot to mention he had four or five sit-down meetings with full hurling management, four or five meetings with the manager on his own, and countless phonecalls over the period from January-March, when we were looking for him, when he was available etc.

“James was told to contact us by 8pm on the Sunday before the league final, after he sorted with football management about availability.

“James contacted us and told us that he wouldn’t be available for the league final due to a football league game (Clare) the day after.

“It was during that phonecall that James was told that we would be going ahead into Leinster without him.

“Rumours arose on the Sunday, after the (Clare) football game, that James was now clear from football and intended to come back in on the following Wednesday,” said management.

“Martin sent a message that night to thank James for his contribution to the league, and that we were moving on without him.”

Hurling management also released numbers comparing Toher’s attendance at training sessions compared to another player, Jack Walsh, who didn’t make the 26-man panel for the league final.

From November to February, Meath had 34 training sessions. Toher was there for 16 of those, Walsh at 33.

During the league campaign, the Meath hurlers met 25 times collectively. Toher was present on seven occasions but Walsh never missed a session.

The statement adds: “We wish James every success with the footballers. We understand it’s tough but that’s life and that’s what he chose. We would gladly have kept him in the panel but there has to be some form of give and take — and it was all take. We are there to look after Meath senior hurling as a whole, not just individual lads that want to drop in and play every now and again. We have moved on and we hope that James can at some stage, too.”