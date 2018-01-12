Meany expects derby fireworks

It’s back to Super League action with a bang this weekend after a hectic schedule of Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals in Cork.

One of the most interesting fixtures is the men’s clash of UCD Marian and Templeogue which will be a dress rehearsal for their Pat Duffy Cup final at the end of the month.

UCD Marian looked impressive last weekend defeating Killester and UCD ace point guard Conor Meany believes both sides will be up for the challenge.

He reasoned: “It could be a game of chess but I think we will both go for it as we are at the summit and Templeogue will want to bring us down. We haven’t really spoken about the Cup final as all our focus is on securing our league position.”

Templeogue were too powerful for UCC Demons in the Mardyke Arena and coach Mark Keenan is hoping for another big performance.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is another side hoping to make a late league title bid as they visit Moycullen.

UCC Demons will certainly have to start making strides in the league as they are in danger of losing out on a Champions Trophy place.

On Sunday, Demons host Maree and cannot underestimate this young Galway side.

DCU Saints are involved in a tricky derby against Eanna and Kilester should return to winning ways when they host basement side Kubs. Swords Thunder are away to Belfast Star.

In the Women’s Super League Ambassador UCC Glanmire are set to face Kilester as coach Mark Scannell turns his attention back to league matters.

Glanmire demolished Killester in a recent cup quarter-final but coach Scannell believes this will be a trickier task for his side.

Glanmire now have three Americans on their roster but with only two able to line out there is a possibility that coach Scannell will pair Ashley Prim with Adily Martucci for the first time this season with Katy Keating missing out.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell, defeated by Glanmire in the Cup last weekend, will be confident of maximum points at home to Portlaoise Panthers.

Liffey Celtics should gain maximum points at NUIG Mystics and WIT Wildcats will be expected to win when they host IT Carlow.

In the Men’s Division One, leaders Killorglin travel to play IT Carlow with Neptune involved in a Cork derby against Fr Mathew’s.