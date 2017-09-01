Mbappe joins PSG on initial loan deal

Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris St Germain from Monaco, the two clubs have announced.

The 18-year-old France striker moves on an initial season-long loan deal with an option for PSG to buy him outright next summer.

The agreement, which came just hours before France’s World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands last night, brings to an end one of the summer’s longest-running transfer sagas.

The deal had been expected as early as Sunday but was held up, seemingly due to negotiations over the terms of the option to buy.

PSG, having already signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222m this summer, insisted on the initial loan season so as not to fall foul of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Monaco were believed to be pushing for an obligation on PSG’s part to complete the transfer next summer, in order to have certainty over a reported fee of €180m, but when the deal was announced it was phrased as an option to buy.

A statement on PSG’s official website read: “Paris St Germain are very happy to announce the arrival in their team of Kylian Mbappe.

“The France striker is on loan from Monaco until June 30, 2018. The loan is accompanied by an option to buy which, if exercised, will tie the player to Paris St Germain until June 30, 2022.”

Monaco added no further detail on a deal which, providing the permanent purchase goes through without a hitch next year, will be the second-most expensive in football history behind the Neymar move.

A short statement on Monaco’s website read: “In the form of a loan with an option to buy, (Mbappe) will wear the colours of Paris St Germain for the 2017-18 season. Good luck Kylian.”

Mbappe, born in the Paris suburb of Bondy but a product of ASM’s youth academy, played 60 times for the club having made his first-team debut in December 2015.

He scored 26 goals in all competitions last season as Monaco won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Mbappe said: “It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris St Germain.

“For all young players from the Paris region, it is a dream to wear the red and blue shirt and taste the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

“I was attracted by the club’s project, it’s one of the most ambitious in Europe. I want to continue my development while helping the team to achieve the great goals they have set.”