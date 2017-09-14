Mayo stay green and red for All-Ireland final despite calls for black

Mayo will wear their traditional green and red jersey this Sunday although their strong record wearing a predominantly black jersey may give them food for thought.

Since 2015, the seniors have worn black in four championship games and are yet to be beaten. The most recent matches came against Kerry where a jersey change was required due to a colour clash (Mayo were partly prompted to produce the black kit after the All-Ireland semi-final games with Kerry in 2014). Alternate kits were also required when they faced London in the Connacht SFC and Fermanagh in last year’s qualifiers.

Mayo have also beaten Kerry twice in the Allianz League wearing black and luminous green in Fitzgerald Stadium in 2015 and this year in Austin Stack Park where they debuted their black and red gear. However, they lost to the Kingdom when donning the black and luminous green in last year’s Division 1 meeting in Elverys MacHale Park while their juniors were also beaten by Kerry wearing the same kit in the 2016 All-Ireland final.

Aidan O’Shea wearing Mayo’s alternate strip.

In a recent interview with former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane for Newstalk, Mayo manager Stephen Rochford played down Kilbane’s suggestion that they should wear their second jersey against Dublin but did point out that they are unbeaten in the jersey. “I don’t know if that’s something to hang our hat on,” said Rochford.

However, there are some GAA figures who believe they should opt for black. Former president Seán Kelly tweeted on Tuesday: “What colours are @MayoGAA wearing #DUBvMAYO on Sunday? Semi-final colours much more impressive, imposing & powerful than insipid red & green.”

After beating Kerry last month, Cork footballer Eoin Cadogan posted on the social network: “Serious shift by Mayo. Tackling/transition to attack top drawer. Wear that black jersey for final. Another final. Different feel/team..”

After Sligo had to wear an all-black kit against Kildare in the 2001 qualifier, they stuck with the jersey. Cork were the last team to win an All-Ireland final wearing an alternate jersey in 2010 when they beat Down who also had to change their gear.

Before that, Meath wore a predominantly gold jersey against Mayo in their 1996 final replay having appeared in their traditional green and gold for the drawn game. Mayo last sported an alternative jersey in an All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2004, a mostly red jersey which they stuck with after they and Fermanagh had to change colours for their All-Ireland semi-final matches.