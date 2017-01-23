Home»Sport»Soccer

Mayo pull off unlikely victory

Monday, January 23, 2017
Ian Cooney

FBD Connacht League - Mayo 4-11 Roscommon 2-16: Andy Moran reminded Mayo of his worth with two late goals to seal an unlikely victory at Kiltoom.

The Ballaghaderreen veteran was only on the field for eight minutes but his 34th-minute goal was followed by a spectacular winner in the fifth minute of injury-time.

There was some consolation for Roscommon as they will contest next weekend’s FBD League final against Galway by virtue of their superior scoring difference.

Donie Smith’s 61st-minute point established a 2-16 to 1-11 advantage for the home side. When Cillian O’Connor converted a 66th-minute penalty, after a foul on Jason Gibbons, it ended a 21-minute scoring drought for the visitors.

But O’Connor’s penalty gave Mayo the impetus to go searching for more goals, and Moran was the chief architect in manufacturing a dramatic finish that scarcely seemed possible only minutes earlier.

“We stuck at it and I was delighted with the shift the lads put in. But there’s plenty to work on,” Mayo manager Stephen Rochford pointed out.

Enda Smith’s fifth-minute goal had given Roscommon an early platform but when Liam Irwin finished off an incisive Mayo move to the net eight minutes later, last year’s defeated All-Ireland finalists were back in contention.

Leading 1-9 to 1-8 at the interval, an early O’Connor free hinted at further Mayo dominance but they lost their way.

Smith’s second goal was the catalyst. O’Connor responded with a free but seven unanswered Roscommon points from Enda Smith (2), Donie Smith (3), Tadhg O’Rourke and Niall Kilroy put Kevin McStay’s charges in charge.

Conor O’Shea was sent off yet Mayo found a way to stage a dramatic comeback.

Scorers for Mayo:

C O’Connor (1-5, 1 pen, 5fs), A Moran (2-0), L Irwin (1-1, 1f), F Boland (0-2), C O’Shea (0-1), J Gibbons (0-1), P Durcan (0-1)

Scorers for Roscommon:

E Smith (2-2, 1f), D Smith (0-5, 2f), C Connolly (0-3), C Murtagh (0-2, 2f), K Higgins (0-2), T O’Rourke (0-1), N Kilroy (0-1)

MAYO:

R Hennelly; D Newcombe, R O’Malley, P Durcan; M Plunkett, S Coen, D Drake; J Gibbons, D Kirby; F Boland, K McLoughlin, J Doherty; L Irwin, C O’Connor, C O’Shea.

Subs used:

E Regan for Irwin (48), K Higgins for O’Malley (49), T Parsons for Kirby (55), S Nally for Durcan (56, b/c), A Moran for Boland (67), C Carolan for Gibbons (67).

ROSCOMMON:

C Lavin; D Murray, T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, U Harney, J McManus; T O’Rourke, K Higgins; F Cregg, C Murtagh, E Smith; C Connolly, T Corcoran, D Smith.

Subs used:

G Patterson for Harney (43), N Kilroy for C Murtagh (43), S Killoran for Cregg (49), H Walsh for Connolly (55), B Murtagh for Stack (60), C Shine for D Smith (67).

Referee:

J Gilmartin (Sligo).

