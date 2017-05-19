Home»Sport»Soccer

ANTHONY DALY: May Day has passed and D-Day is looming

Friday, May 19, 2017
Anthony Daly

On my first year on the Clare panel in 1989, we had five-weeks with the clubs after the league finished, writes Anthony Daly.

Jamie Barron, Waterford; Stephen McDonnell, Cork; Padraic Maher, Tipperary; Pat O'Donnell, Clare and James Ryan, Limerick.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gaa, sport, hurling, senior hurling championships

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Novak Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Juan Martin Del Potro in Rome

Celtic thrash Partick Thistle 5 nil at Firhill

Tottenham untouchable as they cruise to victory over Leicester

Mayweather in profane outburst as Walsh brothers ahead of Davis world title bout

Lifestyle

If aliens exist we might not be smart enough to find them

Ask Audrey: You won’t miss $300, it’s not like you are from Turners Cross

Twin Peaks: It is happening again

Will banning of bad language be a curse for pubs?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

    • 11
    • 32
    • 39
    • 41
    • 42
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 