Mauricio Pochettino: We’ll only sell players we don’t want

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has assured him the club does not have to raise money this summer and will only offload players they want to sell.

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Tonight: Selhurt Park, 8pm Referee: Jonathan Moss

Spurs are expected to field enquiries for a number of their young talents after another season in which they have emerged as genuine contenders for the title.

In the past, Tottenham have bowed to pressure from Europe’s elite clubs, with Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick all sold for big fees.

Pochettino, however, insists he has Levy’s word Spurs will only accept offers for players they are happy to let depart White Hart Lane.

“I think because we are doing good things, the clubs with a lot of potential are focused on our players, on our talented players,” the Argentinian said.

“But it is important, I told you, because my relationship with Daniel Levy is so close so far - you know the relationship between chairman and manager can change in a moment! But the good thing is we have the plan to try to improve and we will deliver it when we finish the season.

“The players we want to keep, we keep, because he said to me ‘we don’t need money’. If we sell players it is because we want to sell some players. We will sell players because of the players we want to sign.

"For our fans, it is so clear all the decisions we take are for the reason to try to improve the team, to try to be more competitive next season.”

Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Dele Alli are all attracting interest, with Alli perhaps Tottenham’s most valuable asset. Former Spain midfielder Xavi has said the 21-year-old is the kind of talent his previous manager at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola, would be keen to sign for Manchester City, but Pochettino brushed off his assessment.

“Xavi is in a period when he loves to talk. He’s in Doha (playing for Qatari club Al Sadd) and he was a Barcelona player — he’s my enemy,” the former Espanyol coach said with a smile.

“He tries to destroy our focus to win because he hates me because he’s a Barcelona player and fan. I know Xavi very well. I played against him a lot and when I was a manager.

“(On Monday) there was Thierry (Henry) here and we remembered a game (in 2009) that he cheated the referee. He fell down, it wasn’t a penalty, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for Barcelona and they won the game.

"After, in the video, it was very funny because no-one touched him and everyone in the media was saying, ‘no, no, trust me - it was a penalty’. Come on, it goes from lie to lie to lie.”

Pochettino continued, in a joking manner: “I don’t know what Xavi said — is he working for Manchester City now? He wants to help Guardiola.”

Spurs face Crystal Palace tonight as the club continue to come to terms with the death of U23s coach Ugo Ehiogu.

Pochettino said some players and staff have taken counselling sessions. It is understood the players involved are predominantly from the youth teams.

“The doctors and people that were involved have been in individual and different groups,” Pochettino said.

“It is such a special thing as all the different players had different relationships with him. Sometimes that is so private and so individual, the feeling. It was tough for all the staff. I think we are very lucky to have the staff we have.”

Meanwhile Sam Allardyce has warned Wilfried Zaha off another “glory move” away from Crystal Palace like his failed switch to Manchester United.

Zaha made just two Premier League appearances at United before returning to Palace permanently in 2015, and now Allardyce believes the in-demand winger would be best served staying put.

“I hope it’s not easy to turn Wilf’s head,” said Allardyce, with Zaha’s current contract running until 2020.

“Wilf is a mature adult now. He’s seen an awful lot of what happens in football from a very young age, experienced a glory move which didn’t quite work and then come back.

“While he gets advice from outside here, I hope he draws on his own experiences and makes his own decisions, rather than relying on what others are saying.

“We would hope he would realise he should stay at Palace for the foreseeable future. He’s getting closer and closer to the final product, so I think he can find himself even more so if he stays here, but obviously I’m not in control of that.”

Asked if Zaha ought to fetch more than the £40m Palace were reportedly ready to accept, Allardyce replied: “Personally, in today’s market, absolutely yes.”