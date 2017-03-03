Home»Sport»Soccer

Mark Scannell wants Glanmire ‘focused’ for fourth double bid

Friday, March 03, 2017
John Coughlan, Basketball

Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire bid to clinch the Women’s Super League regular season title when they host HUIG Mystics at the Upper Glanmire complex tomorrow.

Coach Mark Scannell is urging his team to remain focused with the fourth league and cup double within sight. However, he is concerned the scheduling of the finals is putting a serious strain on his players.

Scannell explained: “Usually the club that wins the regular season have a home semi-final in the league play-offs but on this occasion, both semi-finals are being played in Waterford.”

The finals are fixed for Letterkenny a week later. “I know the gospel needs to be spread around the country regarding our sport but in it’s a huge financial strain on our club that we could well do without.”

DCU Mercy are battling to make the play-offs and their game against Killester is bound to attract a good attendance to Clontarf. Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell are still not safe from relegation and their clash with Portlaoise Panthers is one coach Francis O’Sullivan believes his team can win.

“We left the Killester game behind us as we committed far too many turnovers and if we can learn from these errors I am expecting a big performance.”

In the Men’s Super League UCC Demons travel to Dublin for a clash with Killester while a capacity crowd is expected in Tralee when the Warriors host title contenders and Cup champions Griffith Swords Thunder.

Home coach Mark Bernsen is hoping for another fantastic night in the Kingdom. He said: “We showed great character to defeat UCD Marian away last week but Swords Thunder are a quality side and we will need to have big performances from our key players.”

Leaders Templeogue travel west to play Moycullen while basement side UL Eagles will have their work cut out at home to UCD Marian and DCU Saints have a tricky home cash against fellow side Kubs.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mark scannell, glanmire, basketball, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bernard Dunne says Eddie Bolger void can be filled

Phil Healy leads Irish into athletic action in Belgrade

Colm Greaves: Final closing of Harold's Cross is an intangible loss

Keith Cronin relishing M-Sport link-up for British Rally Championship


Breaking Stories

Arsene Wenger thinks football managers have to be 'like a priest' to do the job right

Fernando Torres taken to hospital after suffering 'head trauma' during game

Rory McIlroy makes solid start in Mexico

Andy Murray through to Dubai semi-finals after surviving seven match points

Lifestyle

Facing up to the big questions at the Cork French Film Festival

You get back more than you give when you volunteer

Ask Audrey: My wife is after getting a new job online, as a MILF

After 17 years Hugh Jackman will miss playing Wolverine

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 