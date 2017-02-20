Mark Scannell happy as Glanmire hit back

Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire returned to winning ways in the Women’s Super League after an impressive 93-71 victory over Cork rivals Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell.

Glanmire slumped to a shock defeat away to Liffey Celtics last week and despite a sloppy first half defensive performance they still managed to command a 12 point lead.

Brunell struggled for long periods in the second half as Glanmire controlled affairs, much to the relief of coach Mark Scannell.

Scannell said: “It wasn’t one of our better displays particularly as our defence in the first half was sloppy but in the end it was all about getting the job done before we play DCU Mercy.”

UCC Demons also returned to winning ways when easily accounting for UL Eagles 93-71 with a 30 point contribution from Adrian O’Sullivan helping them dispose of the basement side.

UCD Marian avenged their Cup semi-final defeat to Killester when defeating them 76-64 at Clontarf.

Killester’s lack of scoring power was exposed when they trailed 46-31 at the break. And the students ensured there was no lapses in concentration from there until the end.

Cptain Conor Meany said: “Losing to Killester in the Cup was a huge disappointment and this game was about ensuring we didn’t have a repeat of our previous performance against them.”

Griffith Swords Thunder continued their recent rich vein of form when accounting for fellow Dublin side DCU Saints 85-69. In a highly entertaining game Alex Dolenko led the Swords’ scoring with 21 points.

Moycullen produced another solid performance as they defeated Belfast Star away 75-60 with Dylan Cunningham producing a season best 26 point tally.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are also in good form, winning 89-68 at Eanna. Kieran Donaghy had his best game of the season, finishing with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Warriors’ coach Mark Bernsen said: “We are used to playing in front of a full complex in Tralee and the away games can be rather strange for some of my players but again this was another job well done.”

Leaders Templeogue were pushed all the way before prevailing against Kubs 76-71. Kubs recruited a new American in Corbin Jackson (18) and his presence ensured Templeogue were brought down to the wire in this thrilling game.

In the Women’s Super League, Liffey Celtics continued with their recent solid performances by winning at Killester 63-56 with Emma O’Connor producing a stunning 33 points.

Meteors continue to prop up the table as their latest defeat came away to Portlaoise Panthers 62-46.

DCU Mercy are now looking serious title challengers as they romped to an impressive 28 point win over NUIG Mystics.