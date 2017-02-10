Mark Bernsen targets top four for Tralee Warriors

A Champions Trophy place is the main carrot for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors when they host Killester at the Tralee Sports complex tomorrow in the Men’s Super League.

It has been a reasonable campaign for the Warriors in their first year back in the top flight after a seven-year absence, but coach Mark Bernsen wants to finish the campaign on a high.

Bernsen said: “It would be great if we could finish in the top four as there is the Champions Trophy at the end of the season.

“I couldn’t be happier with the performance of my team this season as we have competed hard in all games and our focus right now is to get a win against Killester.”

The Tralee outfit are the only side in the league to consistently attract full houses for home games and Bernsen is delighted with how the basketball fraternity have supported his team.

“The fans are our lifeline and all I can guarantee from this season is we have learned plenty of lessons that should help us going forward.”

Leaders Templeogue have a home game on Sunday against Belfast Star, who are also in action this evening against Griffith Swords Thunder.

The Swords side will have less than 24 hours to recover tomorrow when they are back on home soil against Kubs.

For coach Dave Baker, confidence is very high in the camp following their cup win.

Baker said: “We have now closed the cup chapter and although pegging back Templeogue will not be an easy task I am sure we will give it our best shot.”

UCD Marian are at home to DCU Saints in an always keenly contested Dublin derby, while UL Eagles have a crucial bottom of the table clash against Eanna.

In the Women’s Super League, cup champions Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire travel to Liffey Celtics, the team they beat in the National Cup final. Coach Mark Scannell is wary of a revenge mission.

Scannell said: “I am sure Liffey Celtics will be out to prove a point against us following their cup defeat and it’s a case of being ready for what they are about to throw at us.”

The crucial game will be at the Parochial Hall on Sunday when Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell host NUIG Mystics.

Brunell coach Francis O’Sullivan wants his players tuned in from the tip-off. “The reality is that relegation is staring us in the face and this is a game we cannot afford to lose.”