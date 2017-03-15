Home»Sport»Soccer

Manchester United charged but Marcos Rojo in clear

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Simon Peach

Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea, but Marcos Rojo has avoided sanction for his apparent stamp on Eden Hazard.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard v Manchester United's Marcos Rojo

Monday’s tense Stamford Bridge encounter ended with Antonio Conte’s Blues winning 1-0, with Jose Mourinho’s latest Stamford Bridge return being thrown off kilter by Ander Herrera’s first-half dismissal.

The Spain midfielder’s second booking was followed by United players haranguing referee Michael Oliver - actions that have led to an FA charge.

“Manchester United have been charged for failing to control their players,” a statement from the governing body read. It follows an incident in the 35th minute. The club have until 6pm on Friday, 17 March 2017 to respond.”

While United have been charged for their players’ collective behaviour, they have avoided another individual serving a domestic ban.

Rojo had been sweating on potential retrospective FA action after appearing to stamp on Hazard’s chest.

However, the referee’s report confirmed Michael Oliver and his officials saw the incident, meaning the case cannot go to a review panel and the Argentinean will avoid a potential three-match ban for violent conduct.

United are already without Herrera and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Premier League matches against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Monday was the second time Herrera has been sent off for two bookable offences this season, with the Spain midfielder now serving a two-match domestic ban.

Herrera and Ibrahimovic are likely to start tomorrows’s Europa League last-16 clash with Rostov, the score at 1-1 after the first leg in Russia.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, fa cup, Marcos Rojo

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Shakespeare’s Foxes provide twist in the tale

Fran Gavin: Athlone investment shows lure of league

Pep Guardiola promises all out attack against free-scoring Monaco

Will football always be on tap in the pub?


Breaking Stories

Owen Farrell ready to risk upsetting family harmony as he prepares to face Ireland

Leicester keep European adventure alive with win over Sevilla

Mercedes revealed their gif game after Force India revealed their 2017 car

Ruby Walsh on Cheltenham day two: Bellshill is ‘sparking’ and Douvan is simply ‘class’

Lifestyle

Forget the cheap plastic and fly a fashion flag for Ireland on St Patrick's Day

Showcase your passion for Irish fashion; #WearingIrish

Making cents: Mother’s Day bargains and planning for college costs

Joe Chester  thankful for small mercies after missing Nice attack

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, March 11, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 