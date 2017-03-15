Manchester United charged but Marcos Rojo in clear

Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea, but Marcos Rojo has avoided sanction for his apparent stamp on Eden Hazard.

Monday’s tense Stamford Bridge encounter ended with Antonio Conte’s Blues winning 1-0, with Jose Mourinho’s latest Stamford Bridge return being thrown off kilter by Ander Herrera’s first-half dismissal.

The Spain midfielder’s second booking was followed by United players haranguing referee Michael Oliver - actions that have led to an FA charge.

“Manchester United have been charged for failing to control their players,” a statement from the governing body read. It follows an incident in the 35th minute. The club have until 6pm on Friday, 17 March 2017 to respond.”

While United have been charged for their players’ collective behaviour, they have avoided another individual serving a domestic ban.

Rojo had been sweating on potential retrospective FA action after appearing to stamp on Hazard’s chest.

However, the referee’s report confirmed Michael Oliver and his officials saw the incident, meaning the case cannot go to a review panel and the Argentinean will avoid a potential three-match ban for violent conduct.

United are already without Herrera and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Premier League matches against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Monday was the second time Herrera has been sent off for two bookable offences this season, with the Spain midfielder now serving a two-match domestic ban.

Herrera and Ibrahimovic are likely to start tomorrows’s Europa League last-16 clash with Rostov, the score at 1-1 after the first leg in Russia.